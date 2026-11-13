East Brunswick is busy with infrastructure and RF hardware work right now, and a few solid engineering roles are open. If you’re into transportation or hands-on electronics, these are worth a look.

Employer: EVONA (recruiting for a growing RF hardware company)

EVONA (recruiting for a growing RF hardware company) Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite (5 days/week, 10a–3p core hours)

Salary: $68,000–$112,000 base, depending on experience

You’ll work on RF amplifiers, microwave circuits, and prototypes that support defense, aerospace, unmanned systems, and space. Great fit if you have 5+ years of RF testing, are confident with network analyzers, and want to be closer to new product development with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: GFT

Location: Listed for Marlton, NJ (supports NJDOT, NJTA, PANYNJ and other agencies; within the NJ region)

Listed for (supports NJDOT, NJTA, PANYNJ and other agencies; within the NJ region) Type: Full-time, hybrid (in-person + remote)

Salary: $140,000–$160,000, based on experience and location

Lead traffic and transportation projects across New Jersey, from traffic impact studies and signal design to MPT plans and modeling. Ideal if you’re a NJ PE with strong traffic/transportation experience, know NJDOT/NJTA/PANYNJ standards, and enjoy both project delivery and business development; comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: GFT

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000, based on experience and location

Perfect for new grads (0–3 years) who want to get into geotechnical design and field work on transit, rail, highway, and structural projects. You’ll help with foundation and retaining wall design, slope stability, subsurface explorations, and construction observation, with strong training, benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement; note that no sponsorship is offered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.