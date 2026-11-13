East Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to imaging and front-desk roles. Here are a few solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: University Radiology

University Radiology Location: East Brunswick, NJ (Imaging Office)

(Imaging Office) Type: Per diem (listed as full-time category, but weekend per diem role)

Per diem (listed as full-time category, but weekend per diem role) Pay: $80/hr

Weekend PET/CT technologist role with NJDEP license, CPR, ARRT(CT)/NMTCB/CT and ARRT(N) or NMTCB(N) required plus 2+ years’ experience. Great fit if you want to boost your income on weekends with a large, established radiology group.

Employer: Monogram Health

Location: East Brunswick, NJ (field-based, home visits + telehealth)

(field-based, home visits + telehealth) Type: Listed as internship, but described as experienced Advanced Practice Provider (NP/PA) role

Listed as internship, but described as experienced role Salary Range: $135,000 – $183,007 base + bonuses & benefits

Provide longer in‑home and telehealth visits for patients with complex chronic conditions, with no nights, weekends, or on‑call and mileage reimbursement. Includes bonus opportunities, 20 PTO days, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and CEU/CME reimbursement.

Employer: Family Medicine & Dentistry of East Brunswick

Location: East Brunswick, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour

Front-desk role with the chance to help as a medical assistant in a small, family-owned practice that offers full training. Flexible hours, paid training, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts, ideal if you’re friendly, love patient contact, and want to grow in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.