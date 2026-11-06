🎓 East Brunswick NJ Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

East Brunswick has a nice mix of school and tutoring roles right now. Good options here if you like working with kids and want steady, local hours.

Employer: Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (Our Lady Help of Christians School)

Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (Our Lady Help of Christians School) Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time , fixed-term 12 months (2027 school year)

, (2027 school year) Salary: Not listed

Teach in a Catholic school setting with a strong focus on child safety and Catholic values. Requires current registration with the Victorian Institute of Teaching and a clear commitment to Catholic education.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Help students with math and verbal skills in a low-stress setup—Huntington handles lesson plans and grading. Flexible hours, paid training, 401(k), and small groups or 1:1 tutoring make this great if you want side income or a second job.

Employer: East Brunswick Public Schools

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Stipend coaching role

Stipend coaching role Stipend: Starting at $4,058.00 (negotiable based on experience)

Coach middle school boys’ baseball and support student athletes after school. You’ll need a NJ Teaching Certification or valid NJ Substitute Certificate; this role is stipend-only and does not include a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local school jobs often lead to more chances once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.