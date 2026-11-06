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🎓 East Brunswick NJ Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
East Brunswick has a nice mix of school and tutoring roles right now. Good options here if you like working with kids and want steady, local hours.
Classroom Teacher (Catholic School)
- Employer: Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (Our Lady Help of Christians School)
- Location: East Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Full-time, fixed-term 12 months (2027 school year)
- Salary: Not listed
Teach in a Catholic school setting with a strong focus on child safety and Catholic values. Requires current registration with the Victorian Institute of Teaching and a clear commitment to Catholic education.
Part Time Verbal / Math Tutor Teacher
- Employer: Huntington Learning Center
- Location: East Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour
Help students with math and verbal skills in a low-stress setup—Huntington handles lesson plans and grading. Flexible hours, paid training, 401(k), and small groups or 1:1 tutoring make this great if you want side income or a second job.
Boys Baseball – Middle School Coach
- Employer: East Brunswick Public Schools
- Location: East Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Stipend coaching role
- Stipend: Starting at $4,058.00 (negotiable based on experience)
Coach middle school boys’ baseball and support student athletes after school. You’ll need a NJ Teaching Certification or valid NJ Substitute Certificate; this role is stipend-only and does not include a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local school jobs often lead to more chances once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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