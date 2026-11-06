🔧 East Brunswick NJ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

East Brunswick has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from steady weekday maintenance work to seasonal store roles with big brands.

Here are a few worth a look if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces in good shape.

Employer: Always In Motion Services LLC

Always In Motion Services LLC Location: East Brunswick, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Weekday hours (Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM) doing building maintenance: light electrical, plumbing, HVAC repairs, carpentry, drywall, and installs (appliances, fixtures, fans, smart devices). You’ll need your own tools and the ability to commute to East Brunswick, NJ 08816; they’re hiring immediately and ask you to email Alwaysinmotiinsevicesllc@gmail.com to get started.

Employer: Morgan Properties (Cranbury Crossing)

Morgan Properties (Cranbury Crossing) Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Listed as Internship (maintenance leadership role)

Listed as (maintenance leadership role) Pay: $24.00–$31.00/hour + $300 Morgan Essentials paid quarterly

Hands-on maintenance lead role at a 160-unit apartment community, partnering with the property and service managers. You’ll help schedule make-readies, lead repairs (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool, carpentry, drywall, appliances), walk the grounds, and join a 24-hour on-call rotation for emergencies; 1–2 years of related experience and a valid driver’s license are needed, with CPO/HVAC certifications preferred.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay Range: $17.45–$22.70/hour

Seasonal role keeping the store clean and safe—floors, windows, restrooms, trash—and helping with stockroom and online order tasks. Must be 18+, able to work flexible hours (days, nights, weekends, holidays), and comfortable with basic cleaning equipment and customer interaction; no retail experience required, and Kohl’s offers a range of benefits depending on hours and status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.