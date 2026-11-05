East Brunswick Winter Wonderland Set for Dec. 5

The 4th Annual East Brunswick Winter Wonderland, sponsored by Rt. 18 Auto, will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the East Brunswick Municipal Complex (rain date December 6, 2026). The event will feature holiday shopping with local artisans and vendors, crafts and activities, train rides, Cookies with Claus (tickets on sale starting Monday, November 9, 2026), tree and menorah lighting, live entertainment, s'mores and seasonal treats, and a Winter Tavern hosted by Tall Oaks Farm & Brewery. The East Brunswick Education Association is sponsoring the S'mores Station and Cookies with Claus, and Optimum Fiber is a Tree Top Sponsor; businesses interested in sponsorship can email Marissa at mkosko2@eastbrunswick.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by East Brunswick Recreation