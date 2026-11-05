📋 East Brunswick NJ Admin Jobs – Multiple Front Desk Roles

East Brunswick has a steady flow of front desk and office roles, especially in medical settings. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Astera Cancer Care

Astera Cancer Care Location: East Brunswick, NJ (with possible travel to other NJ sites)

(with possible travel to other NJ sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour

You’ll schedule oncology visits, labs, chemo treatments, and education sessions, and keep things moving between doctors, pharmacy, and billing. Good fit if you have clerical experience, can handle EMR systems, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: CityMD / VillageMD

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25/hour

Front desk role at a busy urgent care: greeting patients, registering them, handling insurance info, and answering phones. Great if you like fast-paced work, have strong computer and typing skills, and want to grow in healthcare.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Classic front desk role: answer and route calls, schedule meetings, handle in-person visitors, and manage paper and electronic files. Good option if you want part-time hours and enjoy organizing documents and drafting simple paperwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.