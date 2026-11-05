🏥 East Brunswick NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles $60K+

East Brunswick has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from field nursing to office-based and after-school therapy work. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with options both in the field and in one location.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: East Brunswick, NJ (field role across Mercer & Middlesex County)

(field role across Mercer & Middlesex County) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $66,575 – $142,576/year + bonus eligibility

Application window closes: 11/30/2026

You’ll visit members in person to assess their medical and daily living needs and help connect them with services like adult day care, home care, and long-term support programs. This role is great if you like being out in the community, have 2+ years RN experience, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) plus mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week, in person)

Salary: $24.00 – $27.00/hour

You’ll handle insurance prior auths so patients can get the care their providers order, reviewing charts, using CPT/ICD codes, and working with health plans. Good fit if you have medical office or insurance experience, know EMR/EHR and medical billing basics, and want steady hours with 401(k), health, dental, and PTO.

Employer: Links ABA Therapy

Location: East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (in-home sessions)

(in-home sessions) Type: Part-time, afternoons/evenings

Salary: $22 – $28/hour

Perfect if you want after-school hours helping children with autism build communication and independence skills through 1:1 ABA therapy. Training is provided; you’ll collect data, follow BCBA treatment plans, and may qualify for health, dental, and vision benefits if you meet eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.