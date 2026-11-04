🛒 East Brunswick NJ Customer Service Jobs, Multiple Bank Roles

East Brunswick is busy with banking right now—great if you like helping people and talking money. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: East Brunswick / Edison, NJ (multiple branches)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $31.00/hour + 10% pay differential , plus incentives

, plus incentives Posting end date: November 9, 2026

You’ll float between nearby branches, stepping in as both teller and personal banker where needed. Good fit if you like variety, can travel within the district, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition help) and clear growth paths inside a major bank.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

Pay: Competitive base salary + potential incentives (exact range not listed)

This role is all about greeting customers, helping with everyday banking, opening accounts, and showing people how to use the Chase app and ATMs. Great if you want steady hours, strong big-bank benefits, and a customer-facing job without going full-time.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.