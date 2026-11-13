🏛️ The Town of East Bridgewater Planning Board set an emergency meeting for Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM in the large second floor meeting room at Town Hall, 175 Central Street. The meeting will be recorded, and residents will be able to watch it later through EBCAM On Demand by searching for “Planning Board.”

Under Administration, the Board plans to open the meeting, approve any available past minutes, review any Form A (Approval Not Required) subdivision plans, and handle any unanticipated matters.

Under Public Hearings/Meetings, there is a 7:00 PM item to honor a retired Planning Board member.

Under Other Business, the Board plans to:

Consider releasing the Southridge Drive Phase V Road Bond, Account D174

Discuss the Attorney General’s review of the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) By-Law

Review a proposal to change zoning from B-4 to B-2 on the zoning map

on the zoning map Discuss data centers

Discuss using a new project peer review engineering firm

Under Items Being Followed, the agenda lists Layla Estates – Street Lighting.

The Board also plans an Executive Session on Planning Department staffing under M.G.L. c.30A, §21(a)(3) and will not return to open session afterward.

The notice repeats that, under MGL c.30A, §§18–25, public bodies must post meeting notices at least 48 hours in advance, not counting weekends and legal holidays, and must clearly list the date, time, place, and topics.