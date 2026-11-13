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East Bend
East Bend to Release Board Minutes Sooner
9 days ago
The Town of East Bend will now publish Board of Commissioners meeting minutes within a few days of each board meeting instead of waiting 30 days for formal approval. The minutes will include a disclaimer at the bottom until the board votes on and approves the final version at the next meeting.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of East Bend, North Carolina
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