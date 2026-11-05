🏭 East Aurora, NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

East Aurora’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision machining and aerospace. If you’ve got shop floor or engineering skills, there are some solid options with good pay and benefits.

Employer: EverFab, Inc.

EverFab, Inc. Location: East Aurora, NY

Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour + $2,500 signing bonus

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00–3:30)

Full-time, Why it’s worth a look: Long-established precision shop (43+ years) working with stainless, titanium, and other exotic metals. You’ll inspect CNC parts, read blueprints and GD&T, use gauges, CMMs, microscopes, and help keep quality at 100%. Strong benefits: 401(k) with match, profit sharing, employer-paid dental & vision, 10.5 paid holidays, and they welcome veterans, retirees, and part-time interest.

Employer: Not listed in posting

Not listed in posting Location: East Aurora, NY

Salary: Not stated

Not stated Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like being on the floor and close to the product. You’ll support all phases of the product life cycle, write work/assembly instructions, help choose equipment, and join customer calls on design and manufacturing changes. Looking for engineering degree or 5+ years high-tech manufacturing experience, with machining/CAD/CNC exposure. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Premier Aerospace Group NY LLC

Location: East Aurora, NY

Salary: Not stated (described as competitive wages )

Not stated (described as ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role running and programming Mazak Integrex / multi-axis mill-turn machines on close-tolerance aerospace parts. Ideal if you have G-code, Mazatrol, complex setups, tool selection, and CMM experience, especially with 10+ years in tight-tolerance machining. Strong package with health insurance contribution, paid vacation and personal time, 401(k) with match, 20% profit sharing, employer-paid dental/vision/life, and 10.5 paid holidays.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.