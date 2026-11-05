💰 East Aurora NY Accounting Roles with Multiple $50K–$135K Openings

East Aurora has a nice little cluster of finance and accounting jobs right now, from mission-driven nonprofit work to higher-level advisory roles.

Below are several solid options if you’re looking to grow your accounting career close to home.

Employer: The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group Location: East Aurora, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$135,000/year

Lead outsourced accounting and financial management for a portfolio of not-for-profit clients, acting as a trusted advisor on reporting, controls, and processes. This is a leadership role with team management, client-facing work, and a clear path in a firm that highlights growth, mentoring, and innovation, plus flexible summer hours.

Employer: The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group Location: East Aurora, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year

Hands-on role delivering accounting and bookkeeping services (GL analysis, KPIs, financial statements, AP, reconciliations) for multiple clients. Good fit if you want varied projects, client interaction, and a flexible schedule while building toward more senior responsibilities.

Employer: Western New York Land Conservancy

Location: East Aurora, NY (in-person)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (1.0 FTE)

Salary: $50,000–$65,000/year

Support bookkeeping, payroll, admin, and office operations for a regional land conservation nonprofit. This role is great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want steady hours (37.5/week), strong benefits, and mission-driven work protecting local forests, farms, and waterways.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of what they’re really looking for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.