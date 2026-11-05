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East Amherst
🍽️ East Amherst Taco Bell Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $70K
2 days ago
East Amherst has a bunch of Taco Bell openings right now, from first jobs to full-on management careers. All four roles are with KBP Brands (KBP Bells) at the Taco Bell in East Amherst, NY.
Taco Bell Team Member – Late Night
- Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)
- Location: East Amherst, NY
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a click: No experience needed, just be 18+ and able to work late nights, weekends, and holidays. Comes with paid training, free shift meal, discounts, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and education perks like the Live Más Scholarship.
Subgerente General de Taco Bell (Assistant General Manager)
- Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)
- Location: East Amherst, NY
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a click: Lead daily operations, coach the team, and help run the business with P&L responsibility. Includes performance-based bonuses each pay period, health benefits, PTO, free shift meals, discounts, and clear paths to General Manager or higher roles.
Gerente General de Restaurante Taco Bell (General Manager)
- Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)
- Location: East Amherst, NY
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $62,353.20–$70,000.00 per year
- Why it’s worth a click: Full leadership of the restaurant: hiring, training, inventory, and financial results. Offers annual awards for top-performing GMs, leadership development, health benefits, PTO, free shift meals, discounts, and performance-based bonus eligibility.
Gerente de Turno en Taco Bell (Shift Manager)
- Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)
- Location: East Amherst, NY
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $16.50–$19.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a click: Great step up if you have 1+ year of food service or retail supervisor experience. You’ll lead shifts, keep service smooth, and can grow into Assistant Manager or General Manager. Includes paid training, health benefits, PTO, free shift meals, discounts, and education benefits.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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