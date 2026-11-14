📅 Marine Corps Birthday Ball in East Alton

Celebrate 251 years of Marine Corps history at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, IL 62024.

Co-hosted by Riverbend Patriots and A Few Good Marines, this formal evening includes a buffet-style dinner, guest speakers, special gifts, and traditional Marine Corps ceremonies.

Who can come?

All Marines, past and present

Their guests

Friends and supporters of the Marine Corps

Dress code: Formal attire is encouraged.

Tickets: Reserve your tickets online to secure your spot for this tribute to the men and women who have served.