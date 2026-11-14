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📅 Marine Corps Birthday Ball in East Alton, Nov. 14
📅 Marine Corps Birthday Ball in East Alton
Celebrate 251 years of Marine Corps history at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, IL 62024.
Co-hosted by Riverbend Patriots and A Few Good Marines, this formal evening includes a buffet-style dinner, guest speakers, special gifts, and traditional Marine Corps ceremonies.
Who can come?
- All Marines, past and present
- Their guests
- Friends and supporters of the Marine Corps
Dress code: Formal attire is encouraged.
Tickets: Reserve your tickets online to secure your spot for this tribute to the men and women who have served.
More Info: Marine Corps Birthday Ball | Great Rivers & Routes
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