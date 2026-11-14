East Alton’s aviation scene is busy right now, and West Star Aviation is hiring across several skilled trades. If you like hands-on work around aircraft and steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time)

East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time) Pay: $32–$48/hour + potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, 401(k) match , HSA contribution

+ potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, , HSA contribution This role keeps aircraft work up to FAA and company standards—inspecting, signing off work, and working closely with techs and team leads. Great fit if you have A&P or Repairman Certificate and 3+ years turbine aircraft inspection with return-to-service authority.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time)

East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time) Pay: $32–$48/hour + potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, 401(k) match , HSA contribution

+ potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, , HSA contribution Similar to the QC Inspector role but focused on Citation aircraft, working with techs and QA to keep everything compliant with FAA rules. Ideal if you know turbine aircraft, have an A&P or Repairman Certificate, and want to specialize on a specific airframe line.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time, 2nd shift )

East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time, ) Pay: $20–$35/hour + potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, 401(k) match , HSA contribution

+ potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, , HSA contribution Work on luxury aircraft interiors—carpet, insulation, soundproofing, fabric, light electrical, and general mechanical tasks. Open to a range of levels (Tech I–Master Tech) with experience in aviation, auto, RV, or marine.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time, 2nd shift )

East Alton, IL (on-site, full-time, ) Pay: $20–$35/hour + potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, 401(k) match , HSA contribution

+ potential shift differential, semi-annual discretionary bonus, , HSA contribution Build and refurbish high-end aircraft cabinetry—veneering, laminating, fabricating, and installing custom cabinets. Great for folks with woodworking or cabinet experience from aviation, auto, RV, or marine who want steady shop work around business jets.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.