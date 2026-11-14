East Alton’s aviation scene is busy right now, and West Star Aviation is hiring across several hangar teams. If you’ve got aircraft, auto, or interior skills, there’s solid pay and day-one benefits on the table.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

(on-site, hangar) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: ~$30–$46/hour (plus shift differential, bonus eligible)

Work on some of the most advanced Bombardier civilian aircraft: troubleshooting electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems, doing inspections, and helping with engine removals/installs and aircraft moves. Open to techs from entry level (0–2 years) up through master AMT IV, with day-one medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, and weekly pay.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

(on-site, hangar) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: ~$30–$46/hour (plus shift differential, bonus eligible)

Similar hands-on work but focused on Embraer aircraft: panel removal/installation, system troubleshooting, inspections, and ground support equipment operation. Roles are available from AMT I to AMT IV, with FAA-compliant work, strong safety focus, and the same day-one benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

(on-site, hangar) Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$30–$46/hour (plus potential shift differential, bonus eligible)

Join the team working on Falcon corporate aircraft, handling everything from general mechanical tasks and troubleshooting to inspections and aircraft movement. Open to a range of experience levels, as long as you hold the right Airframe/Powerplant licenses and can handle physical work in changing hangar temperatures.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (hangar/shop, some ramp work)

(hangar/shop, some ramp work) Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$30–$42/hour (bonus eligible)

If you’ve got 8+ years in aircraft/auto/RV/marine interiors, this is a lead role where you guide a team on interior installs, mods, repairs, and refurb work. You’ll assign tasks, coach techs, help with engineering on big mods, and handle performance reviews—while still working hands-on with tools.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.