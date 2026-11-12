🏗️ East Alton IL Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Roles

East Alton is busy right now for engineers, especially in aviation and manufacturing. If you’re into hands-on problem solving and like seeing your work in the real world, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation) Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$130,000/year + semi-annual bonus potential

Support aircraft maintenance with FAA-compliant structural repairs, on-wing troubleshooting, and reliability projects in a busy Part 145 environment. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid time off, weekly pay, and possible relocation up to $7,500.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar/NDT lab)

(on-site, hangar/NDT lab) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$30/hour + semi-annual bonus potential

Great fit if you like hands-on inspection work and want to grow in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) on aircraft structures. You’ll train and certify to NAS 410 standards, work around X-ray and other NDT methods, and get benefits from day one, weekly pay, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Winchester Ammunition (Olin)

Location: East Alton, IL (onsite, Mon–Fri)

(onsite, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,800–$134,000/year

Lead process engineering for energetic materials, focusing on safety, process design, troubleshooting, and OSHA PSM in a large industrial ammo facility. You’ll work cross-functionally on automation, data analysis, and continuous improvement, with up to 10% travel and strong career-growth potential in a global manufacturer.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.