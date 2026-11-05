🚌 East Alton, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

East Alton is busy in the hangars and on the roads right now. If you’re into aircraft or just love being out on delivery routes, there are several solid options hiring.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential, semi-annual bonus, 401(k) match, benefits day one

Work weekend shifts on Embraer aircraft doing inspections, troubleshooting, and repairs on advanced corporate jets. Open to techs from AMT I–IV, so you can get in with as little as 0–2 years or step in as a seasoned expert.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential, semi-annual bonus, 401(k) match, benefits day one

Focus on Gulfstream aircraft while handling mechanical tasks, troubleshooting, and inspections. Great if you have an Airframe or Powerplant license and want steady weekend work with clear growth paths.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential, semi-annual bonus, 401(k) match, benefits day one

Join the Citation team working on some of the most sophisticated civilian jets. Roles range from entry-level AMT to master tech, with FAA-compliant work, hands-on troubleshooting, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential, semi-annual bonus, 401(k) match, benefits day one

Specialize in Falcon aircraft while performing panel removals, engine work, and system troubleshooting. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work (lifting 50 lbs, ladders, tight spaces) and want strong aviation experience.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$48/hour + potential shift differential, semi-annual bonus, 401(k) match, benefits day one

Lead a team on Citation projects, manage workflow, and work directly with customers on project management and pricing. Requires A&P license and about 8+ years aviation maintenance with 4+ years on program-specific airframes.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$50/hour + potential shift differential, semi-annual bonus, 401(k) match, benefits day one

Take charge of Falcon projects, supervise multiple techs, and keep aircraft turn times tight. Ideal if you’re an A&P-licensed subject matter expert with 8+ years in aviation and ready to step into (or continue in) a leadership role.

Employer: Domino’s (MBR Management Franchise)

Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time (flexible hours)

(flexible hours) Pay: Competitive hourly + tips, paid mileage, food discounts

Deliver pizzas around East Alton using your own insured vehicle, with daily tips and mileage pay. Full-time drivers can get health, dental, vision, 401(k), FSAs, plus room to move up.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.