🚧 East Alton aviation trades: multiple West Star roles $40K–$87K+

East Alton’s aviation scene is busy, and West Star Aviation is hiring skilled trades to keep private jets looking sharp and flying safe. All roles are full-time, on-site at the airport with benefits starting day one.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20–$35/hour (plus potential shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA)

Work on high-end private jet interiors: carpet, insulation, soundproofing, fabric, basic electrical, and interior mods. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours with weekly pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $22–$38/hour (plus potential shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA)

Handle drilling, riveting, cutting, and repairs on turbine aircraft structures and components. Great for folks with sheet metal experience who like reading blueprints, working around jets, and don’t mind ladders, tight spaces, and changing temps in the hangar.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $30–$42/hour (plus potential shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA)

Lead the paint prep crew on business aircraft, manage schedules, train techs, and help with final inspections. Best for someone with 8+ years paint experience (aircraft, auto body, RV, or marine) who’s ready to supervise a team and still stay hands-on.

If you’re handy, like working around planes, and want day-one benefits plus weekly pay, these are worth a quick look and fast application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.