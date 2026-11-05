🏗️ East Alton Engineering Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

East Alton is busy right now for engineers, especially in aviation and advanced manufacturing. If you’re hands-on and like solving tough technical problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation) Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $90,000–$130,000/year (plus potential bonus, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

Design FAA-compliant structural repairs, support aircraft on-wing, and lead reliability projects for business jets in a Part 145 environment. Benefits start day one, with weekly pay, flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12), and relocation help up to $7,500 for experienced aerospace pros.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $37–$43/hour (plus potential bonus, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

Lead a team of avionics techs handling troubleshooting, repairs, inspections, and FAA paperwork on business aircraft. This is a hands-on leadership role with direct customer contact, day-one benefits, weekly pay, and room to grow inside a large MRO network.

Employer: Winchester Ammunition (Olin)

Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday

Salary: $120,900–$125,000/year (depending on experience)

Own mechanical design and upgrades for high-volume automation equipment used to make small-caliber ammunition. You’ll drive capital projects from concept through commissioning, improve uptime and safety, and work closely with vendors and maintenance teams in a stable, long-running operation.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.