🏭 East Alton Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings at West Star

East Alton’s aviation scene is busy right now, and West Star Aviation is hiring across several skilled trades. If you like hands-on work around aircraft, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$38/hour (plus shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

Work on turbine aircraft structures doing drilling, riveting, cutting, and repairs on Embraer airframes. Great fit if you have sheet metal experience and want day-one benefits, weekly pay, and room to grow in a large MRO shop.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$42/hour (plus shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

Lead interior crews on Gulfstream aircraft, handling complex interior installs, mods, scheduling, and training. Best for folks with 10+ years aircraft interior experience who want to supervise techs and own project flow.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, 2nd shift)

(on-site, 2nd shift) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$35/hour (plus shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

Repair and refurbish aircraft seats, panels, and other soft goods on business jets. Open to a range of levels (from entry-level Tech I up to Master Tech), so it’s a solid path if you have upholstery skills from auto, RV, marine, or aviation.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: East Alton, IL (on-site, 2nd shift)

(on-site, 2nd shift) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$35/hour (plus shift diff, bonus, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

Build and refurbish high-end aircraft cabinetry—veneering, re-laminating, installing and modifying cabinets on business aircraft. Good match if you’ve done cabinet or wood work in aviation, auto, RV, or marine and want steady hours and day-one benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.