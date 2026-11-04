🚧 East Alton IL Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings

East Alton is busy right now with hands-on work, especially around aviation and manufacturing. If you like fixing, building, or working with tools, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Winchester Ammunition (Olin)

Winchester Ammunition (Olin) Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Pay: $41.56/hour

Work on pipes, hydraulics, cylinders, and pumps in a large manufacturing setting. Great fit if you have industrial pipefitter/maintenance experience and don’t mind heights, confined spaces, and flexible shifts (1st, 2nd, or 3rd). Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and more.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Pay: About $20–$35/hour (range given; depends on experience)

Help repair and refurbish business jet interiors—seats, panels, and other upholstery. Open to people with 0–6+ years of upholstery experience (auto, RV, marine, or aviation). Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, weekly pay, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: East Alton, IL

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Pay: About $22–$38/hour (range given; depends on experience)

Hands-on work with turbine aircraft structures—drilling, riveting, cutting, and working from blueprints on Bombardier jets. Good for folks with sheet metal experience who like fast-paced hangar work. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, 401(k) match, bonuses, PTO, and weekly pay.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.