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🚌 East Alton IL: Multiple Aircraft Tech Jobs Paying $30–$46/hr
East Alton’s aviation scene is busy right now. West Star Aviation is hiring several aircraft techs, all full-time, all on-site, with benefits starting day one.
Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Technician - 1023
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential possible
Hands-on role working on Embraer aircraft: inspections, repairs, troubleshooting systems, and moving aircraft in and out of the hangar. Open to techs from entry level (0–2 years) up through master-level AMTs, with clear paths to grow.
Gulfstream Aircraft Maintenance Technician - 1018
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential possible
Focus on Gulfstream corporate jets, doing mechanical work, inspections, and system troubleshooting. Great fit if you have or want Gulfstream experience and like a fast-paced hangar environment with weekly pay and bonus potential.
Falcon Aircraft Maintenance Technician - 1006
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$46/hour + shift differential possible
Work on Falcon aircraft platforms, from panel removal to engine installs and aircraft runs. Roles are open from AMT I–IV, so you can come in with a little experience or as a seasoned Falcon pro.
Bombardier Aircraft Maintenance Technician - Weekend Shift - 1394
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, weekend shift
- Pay: $30–$46/hour + weekend shift differential possible
Weekend-shift role focused on Bombardier aircraft. Good if you want alternative hours while still getting full-time benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO starting your first day.
Gulfstream Team Lead, Interior Technician - 1642
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: East Alton, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$42/hour + shift differential possible
Lead interior projects on Gulfstream aircraft: manage crews, schedule work, handle FAA paperwork, and support customers. Best for someone with 10+ years of aircraft interior experience and a strong eye for detail and leadership.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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