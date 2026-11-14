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🛒 Easley SC Customer Service Jobs with Several Openings
Easley’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across town. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Merchandising Part Time Days
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Easley, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help build eye-catching displays, keep signs and prices accurate, and make products easy to find. Weekday schedule (most weekends free) plus health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and 10% employee discount for eligible associates.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Building Materials – Closing
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Easley, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line customer role helping shoppers find the right building materials, loading items, and keeping shelves organized. Offers benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and 10% discount, with chances to learn different departments.
Retail Print Specialist
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Easley, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Compensation based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Great if you like computers and creative projects. You’ll help customers with print jobs, use production equipment, and work in a team-focused store with flexible hours, weekly pay, PTO, discounts, 401(k) with match, and more.
Store Team Member
- Employer: Pet Supplies Plus
- Location: Easley, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $10.00 – $11.00 per hour
Perfect for animal lovers. You’ll help pet parents pick food and toys, care for in-store animals, run the register, and stock shelves. Includes employee discount, weekend shifts, and some heavy lifting (40–65 lbs).
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Easley, SC
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Salary: $16.00 – $23.00 per hour
Step into leadership while still working the floor. You’ll supervise crew members, handle customer issues, and keep the store running smoothly, with dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources available based on hours. Application window currently open through 12/27/2026.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always adjust later once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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