Easley’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across town. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Easley, SC

Easley, SC Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build eye-catching displays, keep signs and prices accurate, and make products easy to find. Weekday schedule (most weekends free) plus health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and 10% employee discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Easley, SC

Easley, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer role helping shoppers find the right building materials, loading items, and keeping shelves organized. Offers benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and 10% discount, with chances to learn different departments.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Easley, SC

Easley, SC Type: Part-time

Salary: Compensation based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Great if you like computers and creative projects. You’ll help customers with print jobs, use production equipment, and work in a team-focused store with flexible hours, weekly pay, PTO, discounts, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Location: Easley, SC

Easley, SC Type: Part-time

Salary: $10.00 – $11.00 per hour

Perfect for animal lovers. You’ll help pet parents pick food and toys, care for in-store animals, run the register, and stock shelves. Includes employee discount, weekend shifts, and some heavy lifting (40–65 lbs).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Easley, SC

Easley, SC Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Salary: $16.00 – $23.00 per hour

Step into leadership while still working the floor. You’ll supervise crew members, handle customer issues, and keep the store running smoothly, with dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources available based on hours. Application window currently open through 12/27/2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always adjust later once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.