🛒 Easley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Easley’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big chains and specialty stores hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Easley, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a Manager Trainee role where you learn to run the whole store—hiring and leading the team, driving sales, managing inventory, and keeping customers happy. Good fit if you have retail or farm/ranch/pet experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path into store management with full-time hours and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 119 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, SC

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $12.75 – $13.25 per hour

Help customers find deals, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store tidy during the busy season. Great if you want flexible hours, a store discount, and a way to get your foot in the door with a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Easley, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19 per hour

Run the photo department, take digital passport photos, handle online and pickup orders, and help at the front register. Ideal if you like tech, enjoy talking with customers, and want steady hours with access to Walgreens’ benefits.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.