🍽️ Easley SC Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant & Kitchen Roles

Easley’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and free or discounted meals, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Pho and More

Pho and More Location: Easley, SC

Type: OTHER (in-person restaurant server role)

OTHER (in-person restaurant server role) Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided

Serve guests in a lively Vietnamese/Asian restaurant, using your menu and drink knowledge to give great service and boost tips. Good fit if you’ve worked in restaurants before, like a fast pace, and want a role where you can grow and learn more about food and cocktails.

Employer: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation / Thrive Restaurant Group

Qdoba Restaurant Corporation / Location: Easley, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: Free meals on shift, dental & vision insurance, pet insurance, medical (eligibility applies), PTO (eligibility applies), flexible schedules, growth potential

Join the kitchen crew rolling burritos, building bowls and tacos, and jumping in on grill, prep, or register. Great if you bring high energy, like working fast with a team, and want a path to grow into bigger roles across many locations.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.