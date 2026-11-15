Photo of a Venus flytrap plant. Credit: Shutterstock

Even without a single muscle, the popular Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) can snap its jaws shut on an insect in a split second.

For decades, researchers thought the plant pulled off this quick trick simply by rushing water from one side of its leaf to the other.

In France, a team of scientists wanted to settle this debate once and for all. They tested living traps and found that water moves far too slowly to close a trap that fast.

Instead, the team found the cause in the trap’s cell walls. Every plant cell is wrapped in a stiff wall. When an insect sets off the trap, the walls on its outer surface soften within seconds.

The softening releases energy stored in the leaf.

So the plant moves by changing how stiff its own tissue is. The study’s authors wrote that this way of moving had not been recognized in plants before.

Jeongeun Ryu, Yoël Forterre, and three colleagues at Aix-Marseille University and CNRS, France’s national research organization, ran the experiments. The team doesn’t yet know what makes the walls soften so quickly.

A slow bend starts the snap

Each trap is a leaf with two lobes joined along a central rib. The trap closes when an insect touches its sensitive hairs twice within a short time, and each touch sends an electrical signal across the leaf.

Open lobes curve outward, and closed lobes curve inward. The switch is sudden, the way an umbrella flips inside out in a gust.

Forterre co-authored a 2005 study that found the flip releases energy stored in the curved leaf.

But something has to bend the lobes far enough to start the flip. The cause of that first bend had been unknown since Charles Darwin’s time.

To watch the bend without the flip, the team sliced the lobes of 11 traps into thin strips, which can bend but can’t snap.

The sliced traps took about 3 seconds to close. In an uncut trap, the flip itself takes about a fifth of a second.

In 10 uncut traps clamped open against a force sensor, the push from the triggered lobes built up over about 4 seconds.

So the plant’s own bending is the slow part. The lobes only have to bend partway before the stored energy snaps the leaf shut.

Water moves too slowly

Under the old explanation, the plant moves water across the leaf once the trap is triggered. The outer side swells, and the lobes bend inward.

Direct evidence for that water movement had been hard to find, so the team timed it. They measured the pressure inside 14 leaf cells and found that water needs about 3.7 seconds to move through one cell.

The leaf is only about 0.02 inches (0.5 millimeters) thick, roughly five sheets of printer paper. But water has to cross 5 to 10 layers of cells, and by the team’s calculation that would take 30 to 150 seconds.

In a second test, the team moved strips of trap tissue from a concentrated solution into a weaker one, and the strips absorbed water. The team timed how fast the strips swelled and bent.

Using 48 strips from six traps, they calculated that water needs 38 seconds on average to cross the leaf.

Yet the lobes bend in 3 to 4 seconds. In both tests, water needed about 10 times that long, or longer, to cross the leaf.

And the flytrap’s cells aren’t unusually watertight. Their membranes let water through nearly as fast as any plant cell on record.

Outer cells soften in seconds

For decades, a second explanation held that the trap closes because its cell walls loosen or soften. It lacked direct evidence too.

Each lobe is covered on both sides by a thick, stiff layer of cells.

The team held traps open with silicone paste and pressed a fine probe into single cells on both layers, measuring each cell’s stiffness before and after triggering.

On the inner layer, almost nothing changed. On the outer layer, the cells lost nearly a third of their stiffness and stayed softer for at least an hour.

The team pressed the probe about 300 times per layer, across 10 traps. After a single touch, which doesn’t close the trap, the cells didn’t soften.

But the readings were taken several minutes after triggering, too late to tell whether the softening came before the bend.

So Forterre tracked stiffness as each trap was triggered. Each trap was held so still that it could move only about a ten-thousandth of an inch (a few microns).

In five traps, the outer cells softened within seconds of triggering, about as fast as the lobes bend.

The close match suggests the softening causes the bend, the authors wrote. They called the softening “likely the fastest mechanical shift reported to date in plant cell walls.”

Softening was traced to cell walls

A cell can lose stiffness in two ways. The water pressure inside it can fall, or the wall around it can soften.

The probe alone can’t easily tell the two apart. But a cell that loses pressure bulges less, and a cell whose wall softens bulges more.

So the team made molds of the outer surface of five traps, before and after triggering, and scanned the molds. After triggering, the cells bulged about 8% more.

The extra bulge was only a few millionths of an inch (several tens of nanometers). The team took it as direct evidence that the softening came from the walls, not from lost pressure.

Using computer simulations of a single cell, the team estimated that the wall lost roughly 30% to 40% of its stiffness.

While the trap is open, the team explained, cells inside the lobe are swollen with water, and their pressure stretches both surface layers.

When the outer layer softens, it stretches more than the inner layer, and the lobe bends inward.

No water has to cross the leaf, at least at first. The amount of bend the team calculated from that softening agreed with the bend measured in the sliced traps.

The flytrap and its relatives

In a commentary published with the study, Jacques Dumais of Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile described the softening as a kind of fast growth. Dumais did not take part in the experiments but co-authored the 2005 paper with Forterre.

Plants grow by letting their cell walls relax, Dumais wrote. The flytrap does the same thing, only far faster than a plant normally grows.

Dumais also compared the flytrap with related plants. Sundews take 60 seconds or more to bend their sticky hairs over a trapped insect.

The hairs are thin enough, and the movement slow enough, for ordinary growth to explain it.

Waterwheel plants, the flytrap’s closest relatives, close much smaller traps in 0.02 to 0.05 seconds. The part of a waterwheel trap that bends is only three cells thick, and that thinness lets the trap close so fast.

The commentary also raised a question about evolution: how could a trap this fast arise through trial and error?

“After all, a slow flytrap is not a trap,” Dumais wrote.

Ryu’s team, Dumais added, has filled a large gap in scientists’ understanding of how such a trap could evolve one step at a time.

What softens the wall so fast?

The experiments show that the outer wall softens. They don’t show what happens inside the wall to soften it.

Calcium is one possible cause. It’s released inside cells when the trap is touched, and it’s known to affect wall stiffness.

But a single touch also sends a wave of calcium across the whole trap, and a single touch didn’t soften the walls. So calcium’s role may be indirect, the authors wrote.

The probe has a limit, too. It mainly detects elastic changes, the kind a wall can spring back from. A slower, lasting loosening of the wall could go undetected.

Water isn’t fully ruled out, either. The measurements show that water crossing the whole leaf can’t be the main driver, Dumais wrote, but water could still move over shorter distances.

The authors suggested engineers could copy the approach in soft robots, with parts that change stiffness to release stored energy. The team didn’t build or test any device.

Researchers still need to find what changes inside the wall as it softens. Future research could use newly developed, genetically altered flytraps to trace the signals that lead to the softening.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–