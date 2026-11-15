The brass combination lock from the Ann Francis wreck among coins from the hoard. Credit: Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales.

On the evening of December 28, 1583 (Julian calendar), a storm drove the merchant ship Ann Francis onto Margam Beach near Port Talbot, Wales. Somewhere onboard was a brass combination lock.

Peter Hughes, a metal detectorist, found the lock centuries later among the wreck’s scattered coins. It had stayed locked ever since, and nobody knew the code.

Now Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales says a micro-CT scan at Cardiff University has revealed the code as ANCE. What the four letters meant to the owner, and what the lock protected, remain unknown.

Sending wheat, returning with silver

The Ann Francis belonged to Francis Shaxton, a merchant from King’s Lynn in Norfolk. Shaxton’s family ran eight merchant ships by 1582, and the museum’s curator describes father and son as notorious smugglers.

Shaxton claimed the ship had sailed to Hartlepool. According to a Museum Wales account by curator Alastair Willis, it actually left for the Iberian Peninsula in October with a cargo of wheat.

Spain paid for imported grain with gold and silver bullion. The ship was carrying that payment home when it entered the Bristol Channel instead of the English Channel, possibly through a navigation error or strong southerly winds.

The parish register at Wells-next-the-Sea lists 14 sailors lost on the west coast that December, from Richard Waller to Richard Dye.

The register blamed their deaths on a King’s Lynn woman it called Mother Gabley, accused of witchcraft with eggs in a pail of cold water.

Star Chamber and marmalade

Accounts from the Star Chamber court record what happened next. There, the local lord Sir Edward Mansell accused George Williams, Steward of Afan, and 100 others of arming themselves and plundering the wreck.

Williams said the wreckage lay on land belonging to the Earl of Pembroke. Authorities arrested six people with loot, and Williams and Pembroke won the case.

Mansell’s inventory of impounded goods listed cannon, anchors, the ship’s boat, cloves, marmalade, a whistle and 12 pounds 6 shillings of Spanish silver. It also listed three chests with their locks broken.

By March 1584 Shaxton had claimed the wreck, and Mansell agreed to return two anchors, two cables, six cannon and half the money taken from the six looters.

An earlier museum note from 2007 says the silver coins were obsolete types, effectively bullion meant for recoining at the London Mint.

Objects found over 21 years

Objects from the wreck began turning up on the beach in the 1970s, including navigational compasses, coins and a bosun’s whistle. Local historians, archaeologists and curators linked them to the Ann Francis between the 1970s and the 1990s.

Hughes found most of the hoard over 21 years, from 1996 to 2017, after dredging and storms stripped sand from the beach.

The museum recently acquired about 870 gold and silver coins from his finds, along with personal belongings, ship’s equipment and kitchenware.

Over 120 Mexican silver coins have been found on the beach. Most of the silver carries the names of Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain, and German talers, Portuguese gold and an Elizabeth I sixpence dated 1580 turned up too.

The lock lay among a scatter of silver coins. Hughes, the finder, recalled moving its rings for the first time. They “turned with ease after over 400 years beneath the sands,” he said in the museum’s statement.

In the Conwy Valley of North Wales, a CT scan of the Caerhun coin pot showed coins tied up in leather bags before anyone opened it.

Finding the combination

Dr. David Williams, a research associate at the Musculoskeletal Biomechanics Research Facility in Cardiff University’s School of Engineering, ran the scan. He built a detailed 3D image of the mechanism and studied how the notches lined up with the letters on each ring.

Williams got the combination that way and did no damage to the brass. Back at the facility the usual subjects are bones, so he said the 400-year-old padlock was “certainly a first for us.”

He had to wait until later that evening for the museum team to try the letters on the lock. The message that it opened was “incredibly satisfying,” Williams said.

At the far older Antikythera wreck in Greece, X-ray tomography of the Antikythera mechanism exposed inscriptions hidden inside the fragments.

Four letters without an explanation

Willis, Senior Curator for Numismatics and the Welsh Economy at Amgueddfa Cymru, said Elizabethan combination locks are known in Britain. This one is in exceptionally good condition and is associated with a dated wreck.

The museum offers no reading of the word ANCE. Willis said the team is “left wondering if the code meant something to its owner.”

The museum has published no paper on the scan, and its statement gives no scan settings or date beyond the year 2026. It also does not say which year of the 21-year search produced the lock.

The chest that the lock belonged to has not been identified. The press statement says it may have held valuable items that have not survived, such as documents or textiles. Willis wrote that it was perhaps one of the coffers on Mansell’s inventory.

Lock on view in Swansea

The lock is on show in Tides of Treasure, a free display running until June 2027 at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea. Gold coins from the reign of Ferdinand and Isabella and a boatswain’s whistle from the wreck sit in the same display.

The Welsh Government backed the purchase. Wales scheduled the wreck site under the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2023, and Willis wrote that metal detecting there now needs consent from Cadw.

In March 2025 the French Navy found a likely 16th-century merchant ship off Ramatuelle, at more than 8,421 feet (about 2,500 meters).

The ring dials Hughes moved after more than 400 years are now on display in Swansea, and the museum still cannot say why anyone chose ANCE.

The information was obtained from Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–