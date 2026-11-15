Historical engraving of Rembrandt's era. Credit: Shutterstock

Charlotte Meyer of Zutphen, in the eastern Netherlands, inherited an art collection from her grandfather. He had assembled it early in the 20th century, and it included genuine etchings by Rembrandt van Rijn.

Meyer has said her grandfather paid only a few guilders for 35 different prints between 1900 and 1920. Her find became public in February 2026.

From March 21 to June 14, 2026, the Stedelijk Museum Zutphen showed the etchings in an exhibition titled “Rembrandt, From Darkness to Light.” The museum said the prints were seeing daylight for the first time in a hundred years.

A century in a vault

The grandfather, a devoted admirer of Rembrandt, kept his art and coin collection in a vault in Amsterdam. The collection remained undisturbed until Meyer rediscovered it in 2020.

Meyer found the etchings there in 2020, according to the Zutphen exhibition listing. She then asked the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam to examine them.

The museum occupies the house on the Jodenbreestraat where Rembrandt lived and worked from 1639 to 1658.

Its specialists confirmed that the prints were authentic. Epco Runia, head of the museum’s collection, has described such a large group of genuine etchings turning up together as very unusual.

Runia put the value of each print at thousands of euros and said the museum already knew these impressions.

Meyer chose the Stedelijk Museum Zutphen as the first museum in the Netherlands to open the etchings to the public. Works from its own collection and from Museum Henriette Polak completed the display.

The museum’s Rembrandt collection

The Rembrandt House Museum owns 260 of his etchings, a nearly complete overview of his work as a printmaker. It is one of the largest collections of Rembrandt’s graphic work in the world.

Its collection of etchings and drawings also includes four of his original copper plates. Because a plate prints in mirror image, Rembrandt usually placed his signature and date on it in reverse.

After Meyer’s find was announced, more collectors than usual contacted the museum about their own prints. Those checked turned out to be fakes.

The Rembrandt House Museum has not published a detailed account of how it examined Meyer’s etchings.

Meyer has since expanded her collection to more than 70 Rembrandt etchings. She also collects prints by artists who inspired him, by his contemporaries and by his followers.

How an etching is made

An etching starts with a metal plate coated in a waxy layer called the etching ground. That acid-resistant mix of beeswax, resin and asphalt protects the metal, and Rembrandt worked on red copper.

The artist scratches a drawing through the ground with a needle. In an acid bath, the exposed lines are then eaten into the metal.

Ink rubbed into those grooves is transferred to damp paper under heavy pressure. Rembrandt used a wooden plate press.

He also scratched lines straight into the copper with a drypoint needle, skipping the acid bath. The ridge of metal raised beside each line prints a deep, velvety black but flattens after about 15 printings.

He often reworked a plate between printings, producing versions called states. Some of his plates went through as many as ten states.

Catalogs label each impression by state. A print marked “state V (8),” for example, shows the fifth of eight states.

Copper, paper and wide circulation

Copper had been the main metal for etching plates since about 1520, long before Rembrandt took up the technique.

Rembrandt mostly printed on rag paper made in Germany and France. He also liked fine, yellowish Japanese paper, newly imported into the Netherlands, and now and then used costly parchment.

His etchings were already circulating across Europe during his lifetime. They were cheaper than paintings and easier to trade.

The late art historian Ernst van de Wetering, of the Rembrandt Research Project, observed that Rembrandt’s true genius shows most clearly in his etchings.

There is no single confirmed count of those prints. The Rembrandt House teaching guide on his etchings puts the total at about 290.

From darkness to light

Meyer’s prints on view included Self-portrait in a Fur Cap, from 1630, and The Pancake Woman, from 1635. The second shows an elderly woman among a crowd of adults and children, on a plate about 4.4 by 3.1 inches (11.3 by 7.9 centimeters).

The exhibition followed key periods of Rembrandt’s life, from his early years and his years of success to his time of mourning and his years of poverty. While still young, he lost his wife, Saskia, and three of their children.

Interactive displays showed visitors how etching works. A limited-edition catalog, with contributions by Paulo Martina, Ghizlaine Jahidi and Meyer, was published in May 2026.

In 1656, Rembrandt narrowly avoided bankruptcy, and nearly everything he owned was sold at auction. Born in Leiden in 1606, he died in Amsterdam on October 4, 1669, and was buried anonymously.

The information was obtained from the Stedelijk Museum Zutphen.

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