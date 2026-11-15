Neuronal activity in motor cortex is tracked as mice perform a learned motor skill. Credit: Komiyama Lab, UC San Diego

Learning a tennis serve or a piano scale leaves a mark in the brain. It’s a pattern of activity that plays out across the motor cortex every time the movement runs.

Does that pattern produce the movement, or just echo orders issued somewhere else? Scientists have argued over this for years.

Neurobiologists at the University of California San Diego have now switched on about 20 of a mouse’s motor cortex neurons with light.

The full learned pattern spread through the surrounding cells, and in many trials the mouse made the move it had been trained to make.

Neurons trigger brain activity in mice

“We found that briefly activating only about 20 carefully selected neurons in the motor cortex could trigger the larger pattern of brain activity associated with a learned movement,” said Professor Takaki Komiyama, the senior author. In many cases, this also produced the learned movement itself.

Prof. Komiyama runs a lab in the University’s School of Biological Sciences and its medical school. “Considering that the mouse brain contains approximately 70 million neurons, it is surprising that such a small-scale stimulation can drive specific large-scale brain activity and behavior,” he added.

Graduate student Qiyu Chen led the work. It builds on experiments by An Wu, a scientist in the lab who died in a fire in Montreal, three years ago.

Teaching mice a lever press

Each mouse learned to grab a small lever and, when a sound played, push it and hold it for one second to earn a drop of water.

After two weeks of daily practice the animals were experts, winning the reward on most tries and pressing the same way each time. The team then recorded the brains of 14 of them as they worked.

A virus had equipped the neurons in the outer layer of the motor cortex with two tools at once. One was a dye that glows when a cell fires. The other was a light-sensitive protein that makes the cell fire on command.

A two-photon microscope read the glow from about 550 neurons per session, across three depths. A second laser, shaped by a holographic projector, could then hit any chosen handful of those cells, one cell at a time.

Across 27 sessions and 14,779 neurons, about 30 percent of the cells ramped up during a press and about 16 percent went quiet.

A smaller group, roughly 13 percent of neurons in a session, switched on just before the lever started moving, and the team called them early-onset neurons.

Twenty cells, no cue, one press

The test was simple. In 30 percent of trials, chosen at random, the sound didn’t play. Instead a 3-millisecond flash of light hit about 20 early-onset neurons at once, and no water was offered whether or not the mouse pressed.

Mice pressed anyway, and far more often than in trials with neither sound nor light. About half of the light-triggered presses closely matched the trained movement, scored as a correlation above 0.5 with the mouse’s own practiced press.

Voluntary presses matched better, with a median of 0.785 against 0.455, so the flash was a strong but imperfect trigger. The part that mattered most was happening in the cells the laser didn’t touch.

Neurons that normally rose or fell during a voluntary press rose or fell the same way after the flash. Twenty synchronized cells, with no timing pattern of their own, had set off a network that filled in the rest, the way a few notes call up a tune.

The wrong 20 cells did little

Any jolt might do that, so the team ran the same experiment on late-onset neurons, about 14 percent of cells, whose activity begins after a press is under way.

Twenty of those, flashed the same way, produced presses in far fewer trials. The presses that did occur looked less like the trained one, and the flash recruited a smaller share of the surrounding neurons.

Both kinds of light-triggered presses started faster than voluntary ones. That fits the idea that the laser skipped the usual chain from sound to decision to movement.

Presses from the late-onset flash started fastest of all, hinting that the early-onset version was doing some extra computing before the lever moved.

Starting state affected brain activity

Why did the same flash work on some trials and fail on others? The answer was in the half second before the light.

When the cortex’s activity just before the flash already resembled its state before a good voluntary press, the flash was more likely to produce a faithful one. The same held in voluntary trials, where the state before the cue predicted the quality of the movement.

A decoder, trained on 80 percent of voluntary trials, could read the lever’s path from the population’s activity on held-out trials, and it did even better on the light-triggered ones.

In the authors’ description, a learned movement needs two things. The motor cortex has to be in the right state, and the right small set of cells has to get the first push.

When both are present, the cortex generates the pattern that drives the movement.

More work to be done

All of this is in mice, in one layer of one brain region, during the first few weeks of expertise. Other parts of the nervous system, the spinal cord included, play their own parts in a practiced move.

Earlier work from the same lab found that months of extra practice can make a skill independent of the motor cortex. So the result describes a stage of learning, not a permanent arrangement.

The team also wrote that its data can’t rule out the pattern being completed through loops to deeper structures such as the thalamus. And the flash produced faithful presses only about half the time.

The next project in the lab is to map how the early-onset cells connect to the neurons they recruit.

The longer-term interest is in brain-computer interfaces for people with paralysis or stroke. There, knowing which few cells to address, and when, would matter most.

For now the demonstration is 20 cells, one lever, and a mouse that remembered how to press it.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

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