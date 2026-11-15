Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope on November 30, 2025. Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI

School groups in Upminster, Bridgend, Alcarràs and Zagreb were among the observers who sent in position measurements of an interstellar comet in the weeks before the Webb Telescope observed it on December 22, 2025.

Those positions helped astronomers refine the predicted location of 3I/ATLAS before beginning their study. Webb then discovered that the comet contained methane with a higher share of heavy hydrogen than had ever been measured in the solar system.

Nathan X. Roth and 17 co-authors put the ratio at 3.18 percent. They link it to a very cold birthplace, but the paper names no star system.

Schools on the orbit campaign

The paper credits Comet Chasers, a school outreach program led by Helen Usher, with supporting position measurements, and lists the schools among the observers. The program reaches telescopes in the Las Cumbres Observatory network.

The target had been known for less than six months. The ATLAS survey telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, reported the object on July 1, 2025, according to NASA. It was the third known visitor from outside the solar system, and it passed closest to the sun around October 30.

Roth, of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and American University, did the spectral modeling and led the writing. Martin Cordiner, also at Goddard, calibrated the Webb data.

Five exposures on December 23

Webb observed the comet under General Observer program 5094 with its Near-Infrared Spectrograph. On December 22, the telescope took a single 642-second exposure starting at 03:36 Universal Time.

The key data came the next day. Five exposures of 700 seconds each began at 08:07 Universal Time and covered wavelengths where methane emits strongly.

The comet was then about 223 million miles (360 million kilometers) from the sun and 167 million miles (269 million kilometers) from Webb. Roth’s team extracted light from a small circle reaching about 610 miles (980 kilometers) from the nucleus.

Deuterium to hydrogen ratios in solar system and extrasolar sources, for methane except where noted. Credit: Roth et al., arXiv preprint of the Nature Astronomy paper (2026), CC BY 4.0. Click image to enlarge.

Lines from ordinary methane were up to 100 times stronger than those from the heavy form. Methanol, formaldehyde and ethane also emit at nearby wavelengths.

The team used NASA’s Planetary Spectrum Generator to model those gases and subtract them from the spectrum.

They removed ordinary methane next, masked its line positions and fitted what remained. They fitted the spectral baseline together with the gas emission, using low-order polynomials.

3.18 percent heavy hydrogen

Deuterium is a form of hydrogen with a neutron in its nucleus. In the molecule CH3D, one deuterium atom replaces one of the four hydrogen atoms in methane.

The measured ratio was 3.18 percent, with an uncertainty of 0.30 points. The authors wrote that it “exceeds any other value for methane measured in the Solar System,” a list that includes Venus, the giant planets, Titan and the dwarf planets Eris and Makemake.

Carbon monoxide was the most abundant molecule in the gas around the comet on December 23. Water usually leads closer to the sun. Methane escapes ice very easily, so the authors concluded that this shift should not have changed the ratio they derived.

A second Webb instrument looked at the comet that same month. The Mid-Infrared Instrument observed the comet on December 15 and 16 and again on December 27.

That’s when Webb directly detected methane gas on an interstellar visitor for the first time, according to NASA. Other Webb work on the same comet found water ice mixed with dust in very small grains.

Thirteen times comet 67P

Only one other comet has a secure detection of this molecule. The European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft measured it directly at comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, and the 3I/ATLAS ratio is about 13 times higher.

Telescope searches at a few bright comets produced only upper limits, between 0.5 and 1 percent. The Webb spectrum therefore counts as a rare remote detection of CH3D in any comet’s atmosphere.

Methane is not the only enriched gas in this object. The earlier analysis of the same Webb observations put the heavy hydrogen ratio in its water at 0.98 percent, according to a paper in Nature, and a separate team reported water far richer in deuterium than comets near the sun.

The methane ratio is roughly three times the water ratio. Comet 67P shows the same direction of difference, and regions where stars form show organic molecules more enriched than water by up to a factor of 10. Around the young star V883 Orionis, astronomers have also reported heavy water older than the sun.

Cosmic rays and scarce metals

Roth and his colleagues wrote that the result fits ices formed in a cold interstellar or protostellar setting with few heavy elements and strong cosmic ray exposure.

Low temperatures keep deuterium attached to reactive ions, and a shortage of carbon monoxide leaves those ions alive for longer.

Cosmic rays add more of the ions that start this chemistry. Models of planet-forming disks that include X-rays give methane ratios of only about 0.2 to 0.6 percent, so the team argued that the ices were inherited from an earlier stage.

Cordiner’s team had estimated that the comet could have formed as long as 10 to 12 billion years ago, according to ESA/Webb.

“This was a unique opportunity to study an ancient object from the distant Galaxy,” Cordiner said in that release. Webb’s carbon and deuterium readings hint at a distant origin for the object.

Models stop at 1 percent

Few published models list a heavy methane ratio at all, and none of those predicts more than 1 percent. The authors noted that astrochemical models have not yet tested deuterium chemistry with low heavy element levels and strong cosmic rays together.

The comparison also rests on two comets. Methane’s ratio is still unconstrained in sources outside the solar system, so the team estimated it from a small ring-shaped hydrocarbon called cyclopropenylidene. Those indirect values may reach at least 4 to 7 percent and offer tentative support only.

Two of the five background exposures failed because of background star problems, and the team worked without subtracting background light.

This article uses the journal figures. A preprint of the study lists 3.33 percent and a factor of 14, while the journal version gives 3.18 percent and a factor of 13.

The paper does not name a home star for 3I/ATLAS. It does name the schools in Upminster, Bridgend, Alcarràs and Zagreb.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The paper’s acknowledgments thank optical observers whose position measurements helped refine the comet’s ephemeris, the table of its predicted positions.

They then name the schools, which include Coopers’ Company and Coborn School in Upminster, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Bridgend, Institut d’Alcarràs in Catalonia and Jelkovec High School in Zagreb.

J. M. Perez Redondo and students A. Matea, L. Guillamet, A. Montoy and A. Martin took part from the Catalan school.

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