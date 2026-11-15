A small cast gold bear figurine, found in a looted Saka burial mound at the Karagaily cemetery in Almaty. Credit: Almaty city administration.

Earlier this year, staff of the Almaty Museums Association dug into a Saka burial mound at Karagaily, in the city’s Nauryzbay district. They found a small gold bear and a lot of human bones.

Somebody had been there first. Robbers in antiquity left a 10-foot (3 meter) pit in the mound.

On November 5 the Almaty city administration published the result and called the bear figurine unique for Kazakhstan. The date it gave is preliminary, and nobody yet knows how many people lay in the grave.

Early Iron Age cemetary

Karagaily is a cemetery of the Early Iron Age, and the mound dug this year was an emergency job done with the support of the city administration. It is 25 to 26 meters wide, or roughly 82 to 85 feet, and about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high.

Based on its knowledge of the cemetery, the team put the mound in the 4th or 3rd century B.C., the time of the Saka, nomadic peoples of the Central Asian steppe. Broken Saka pots came out of the dig too.

Meanwhile, Marat Nurpeisov, senior researcher at the association, said the work at Karagaily has not finished.

Holes in the gold plate

The statement calls the object “presumably” a small cast figurine of a bear. In the photos the city released, it stands on its hind legs on a scrap of thin gold sheet, and rows of short notches cover its back and flanks.

Because the sheet has holes in it, the excavators think somebody stitched it to a headdress. They point to two Kazakh parallels for animals worn on the head.

The first is the gold argali, a wild mountain sheep, that topped the hat of the Golden Man, the young man buried in a suit with more than 4,000 gold pieces and dug up near Almaty in 1969. Kok-Kainar cemetery gave the second in 2014, a small snow leopard that had also been part of a headdress.

The whole figure stands on a thin plate with small holes, which suggest it could have been sewn to a headdress. Credit: Almaty city administration. Click image to enlarge.

Lyazzat Sagyndykova, who directs the association, was blunt about the bear. In the statement, translated here from Russian, she said the sculptural figurine of a bear “is unique for Kazakhstan.”

She also said the find lets researchers trace cultural parallels across Eurasia, from the Black Sea region to the Altai, though the statement names no objects from either end of that range.

Four adults and three children

Altogether, excavators think four adults and three children may have gone into this one mound. However, the administration is careful to say nobody has established the exact number.

Nurpeisov said mounds of comparable size were usually meant for one or two people, and that such burials are atypical for Kazakhstan.

Anthropologists will join the work, along with other tests, to find out how many bodies there were and how they came to be there.

Kinship is one thing those tests could look at, although the Almaty statement never mentions DNA. In a study of 85 people from 20 Scythian-era sites on the steppe, elite burials turned out about eleven times more likely to be relatives of each other than of lower-status people at the same sites.

Alatau district and Boralday

Only in 2022 did the association get its special license to excavate, and it began work inside the city that same year.

In Alatau district it found an untouched burial of a Saka warrior, dated between the 5th and 2nd centuries B.C., with pieces of a sword inlaid with gold, animal-style gold ornaments and silver.

Another Alatau mound in 2024 gave up bits of human bone, bronze fasteners and nails. Italian and French specialists meanwhile ran geophysical surveys with the museum staff at the park called the Saka Mounds of Boralday. That site has 52 mounds over about 430 hectares (1,060 acres) northwest of Almaty.

Last year the team came across an old robbers’ tunnel in a further Early Iron Age mound and recorded how it was built and what the damage was.

Digs forced by development have paid off in other countries. Infrastructure work in southeastern Bulgaria led to a Thracian warrior buried beside his horse with a gilded silver wreath.

At Tepe Chalow in northeastern Iran a teenage girl’s Bronze Age tomb held 34 objects, gold rings and earrings among them.

No size or weight given

Everything official so far comes from that one city statement, which is not a scientific paper. It gives no height or weight for the figure.

It does not say where in the mound the bear was lying or how the robbers came to miss it.

“Unique” is the association’s own word. The date, too, comes from the cemetery as a whole and not from a laboratory result on this mound.

Once the research is over, the association intends to put the best pieces on show at the Almaty Museum. Robbers left a 10-foot hole at Karagaily, and the bear is headed for a glass case.

The information was obtained from the Almaty city administration.

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