Aqua/MODIS image of the Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA

Satellites cannot see tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean, but they can see the color of the water. Over the last 20 years, the ocean near the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has actually changed color.

New research suggests that microscopic plastics are to blame. If this is true, scientists might soon be able to track invisible plastic pollution from space just by looking at the color of the sea.

Shea Cheatham, Daniel Koestner, and Børge Hamre of the University of Bergen in Norway carried out the study. They didn’t collect water samples. Instead, they compared three satellite records with computer simulations of how light travels through seawater.

Most plastic pieces are tiny

Between Hawaii and California, clockwise surface currents carry floating plastic into an area called the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

In the summer of 2015, The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit group, ran a survey in which boats towed nets in and around the patch 652 times. The group then tallied the catch piece by piece.

Using that survey, the group’s researchers estimated the patch’s area at about 620,000 square miles (1.6 million square kilometers) in a 2018 study. The group describes that area as twice the size of Texas.

The researchers put the number of plastic pieces at 1.8 trillion. They estimated that larger objects made up 92% of the weight, while microplastics made up 94% of the pieces.

But the plastic in the new study is too small to be in that count. Its pieces are no bigger than about a hundredth of an inch (0.3 millimeters), roughly the thickness of three sheets of printer paper.

Plastics that small are the most likely to enter the ocean’s food chain at its lowest level, the authors wrote.

These plastics are also hard to measure at sea, and cleaning them up on a large scale would be difficult, if not impossible.

How plastic brightens seawater

The color of the ocean depends on what’s in the water. Microscopic algae called phytoplankton absorb some colors of light far more than others.

Plastic behaves differently. In earlier lab work, Koestner and his colleagues measured how water with microplastics mixed in absorbs and scatters light.

The plastic absorbed light fairly evenly across colors. It also scattered a lot of light back the way it came.

In the team’s simulations, seawater with these particles in it looked brighter from above. Blue-green light increased the most.

When the amount of phytoplankton or other natural material changes, blue light tends to get brighter while green gets dimmer, or the other way around. Plastic should brighten both at once.

Satellites recorded a cyan shift

The team analyzed three records of ocean color. Each ran from August 2002 through September 2022.

One came from an instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite. The other two, from the European Space Agency and the Copernicus Marine Service, combine readings from several satellite sensors.

Large parts of the ocean have changed color in recent decades, often because of shifts in ocean life. So the team compared the patch with the water around it.

In all three records, areas in and near the patch grew brighter in both blue and green light. Together, those colors make cyan.

The cyan areas were shifted west and north of the patch’s densest part. That may be because wind pushes large floating objects, while microplastics travel with the water, the authors wrote.

Elsewhere, the three records didn’t always match. Farther south, the NASA record showed much more brightening in red light than the other two.

Two likely causes, the authors wrote, are an aging NASA instrument and differences in how the records were processed.

The European Space Agency record showed the fewest areas of clear change. Even so, it showed cyan in and near the patch.

Testing what satellites can detect

How much plastic would it take to change the ocean’s color enough for a satellite to detect? The team ran 1,100 simulations to find out.

By their calculation, it would take about 5 milligrams of small microplastics in a cube of seawater 3.3 feet (1 meter) on each side.

At that level, the plastic brightened the simulated water more than satellite readings normally vary from one pixel to the next.

Suppose plastic alone caused the change in the brightest area on the patch’s western edge. In that area, a cube of water that size would have gained 11 to 25 milligrams of plastic over 20 years, depending on the satellite record.

The authors called those amounts reasonable. Net surveys by The Ocean Cleanup suggest that larger microplastics may reach similar concentrations near the surface.

In 2018, the group’s researchers also reported that the amount of plastic in the patch appeared to be rising exponentially, and more quickly than in nearby waters.

Maps showing the relative color of ocean brightening over a 20-year period from August 2002 through September 2022 using a MODIS, b GlobColour, and c CCI reflectance data mapped to blue, green, and red channels. Credit: Nature Briefing. Click image to enlarge.

Cyan was rare without plastic

A color that fits plastic isn’t proof of plastic, the authors wrote, so they tested what natural changes could do alone.

The team simulated 500 versions of the ocean in which only natural material varied: phytoplankton, other natural particles, and colored material dissolved in the water.

In 500 more versions, the amount of microplastics varied too.

Then they compared the versions two at a time and sorted every case of brightening by its color: blue, cyan, green, or red.

With only natural material varying, 3% of the brightening cases were cyan. With microplastics added, 13% were cyan.

In the simulations, adding plastic made a cyan change more than four times as likely.

Without plastic, cyan appeared only when phytoplankton shifted from mostly larger kinds to mostly smaller ones, usually with less living material overall. With plastic, much smaller natural changes were enough.

Blooms of plankton called coccolithophores can brighten seawater too. But these plankton haven’t historically been active here, and their blooms would likely turn the water greener than the satellites recorded.

Mineral dust can brighten the ocean as well. But a dust record at Station ALOHA, north of Hawaii, appears to show no significant change between 1980 and 2025.

Is plastic really the cause?

The study can’t say for certain that plastic is the cause. The satellites recorded color, and more than one thing in seawater can change it.

In one plausible scenario, the authors wrote, moderate changes in ocean life and a buildup of microplastics are both adding to the brightening.

Plastic could also be acting indirectly, they wrote. Chemical pollutants that come with plastic could be disrupting ocean life, and that disruption could change the water’s color.

Scientists haven’t directly measured how much plastic this small is in the patch.

The team also built its simulated seawater to match a measurement from the South Pacific. No complete set of light measurements exists for the patch’s own region.

Researchers will need to measure light and particles directly, at different depths near the patch, to check the result.

If those measurements confirm the pattern, satellites that already record ocean color could help scientists monitor where small microplastics are building up.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

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