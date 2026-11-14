Every human genome contains millions of variations, and interpreting their health effects requires context. Credit: Shutterstock

A DNA test may flag a variant linked to disease, but that result alone does not mean you will develop the condition.

The typical adult carries one to three rare variants already labeled as causing a genetic disease, plus about 50 more whose meaning is still uncertain.

Most of them do not cause disease in the person carrying them.

The counts come from the largest attempt so far to describe the average human genome.

Caroline Wright, a professor at the University of Exeter, led a team that read the full genomes of nearly a million adults in two large health studies.

The volunteers in UK Biobank and the All of Us program in the United States were not chosen because of any disease. Their DNA shows what ordinary variation looks like.

“Whole genome sequencing has become such an important tool in diagnosing genetic disease, and we’re increasingly moving towards genetic screening for predicting disease. Yet most people are unaware of just how much genetic variation is present in every genome. Actually, variation is the norm,” Wright said.

Variation runs into the millions

Scientists compare each person’s DNA with a reference genome, a standard copy of the 3.1 billion letters in human DNA.

A typical person differs from that standard at 4.3 million to 5.3 million spots, or roughly one letter in every 600 to 700.

People whose ancestry is genetically closest to African populations carry about a million more differences than everyone else.

The authors think that may be partly because the reference itself was built mostly from people of European ancestry, so it matches the DNA of people with African ancestry less well.

Most of those differences are single letters swapped, or a few letters added or dropped. The typical genome has 68 stretches longer than 10,000 letters that are either missing or present in extra copies.

Most variants are common

Almost all of this variation is shared. In the typical genome, 98.4% of the variants are common, meaning they turn up in more than 1% of people from the same ancestry group.

Only about half a percent land in the parts of genes that spell out proteins.

Protein-coding variants can affect the proteins our bodies make.

A typical person has 21,000 to 26,000 of them, and the team predicts that about 48% change the protein in some way.

Even so, a computer score that flags protein changes likely to do harm picked out just 28 of the roughly 9,600 protein-altering variants in a typical genome.

Each person also carries about 229 variants predicted to break a gene outright, 165 of them with high confidence. That count is in line with earlier surveys of human variation, the authors wrote.

Everyone carries disease variants

ClinVar, a public database at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, lists about 4 million variants, and around 300,000 of them are rated as causing or probably causing disease.

Eight to ten of those are in the average genome.

The team then narrowed the search to 4,262 genes with solid evidence of causing a single-gene disease and kept only rare variants. That leaves one to three disease-causing variants per person.

Most are in genes for recessive conditions, which need a broken copy from each parent before anyone gets sick.

One copy makes a carrier, and the average person may be a carrier for two to six such conditions.

Variants predicted to disrupt the gene for filaggrin, a skin protein linked to eczema, turn up in about 1 in 15 people of European ancestry in the study.

Not everyone who carries one gets eczema.

For genes associated with dominant conditions, in which one altered copy can cause disease, about 1 in 9 people carries a rare variant rated as disease-causing.

“Importantly, we found that everyone carries a small number of genetic variants linked to disease, although many of these will not actually cause disease in that individual,” Wright said.

“It is therefore crucial to consider context when interpreting findings from genetic testing, including symptoms or family history of disease as well as other clinical and environmental risk factors.”

A high-risk score is common

Common diseases such as diabetes and heart disease usually involve many genetic variants alongside environmental and lifestyle factors.

Thousands of common variants each nudge the odds a little, and a polygenic risk score adds those nudges up to rank a person against everyone else.

Wright’s team used scores already calculated for 28 common diseases across UK Biobank. The average person ranked in the top 10% of risk for about three of them.

Among 450,209 participants of European ancestry, 102,831, or about 1 in 5 people, scored in the top 1% for at least one disease.

A high score for at least one condition is therefore relatively common. Participants of other ancestries landed in the top 1% even more often, about 1 in 3 people.

The authors read that as a flaw in the scores, which perform poorly outside the population they were built in, rather than as extra disease.

Run 100 such scores on one person, the authors calculate, and about 99% of people would land in the top 5% for at least one disease.

About 63% would be in the top 1%. Screening programs that run many scores at once, they wrote, carry significant potential for overdiagnosis.

Fathers’ age adds new mutations

Some variants come from neither parent. In 2,334 sets of two parents and an adult child, the child carried an average of 61 mutations found in neither parent, ranging from 30 to 113.

Typically only one of them fell inside a protein-coding stretch.

Three-quarters to four-fifths of those new mutations came from the father’s side.

Each year of a father’s age at the child’s birth added about 1.2 more of them, and each year of a mother’s age added about 0.4.

All three members of a trio had to be adults to join the studies, so the parents in this sample were young at the birth. That puts the average toward the low end of earlier estimates.

Limits of the genome survey

The volunteers came only from Britain and the United States, and 91.5% of the UK Biobank group was of European ancestry. So the figures say little about most of the world.

Sequencing read short fragments of DNA taken almost entirely from blood, which misses some kinds of variation and any change confined to other tissues.

Uncertainty is unevenly spread. People of European ancestry carried more variants with a known disease label, while everyone else carried more variants of unknown meaning.

The authors trace that gap partly to who has been sequenced so far, and it can affect who gets a diagnosis.

The largest open question is one the study did not try to answer.

The team did not assess whether participants had the diseases associated with their flagged variants, so it cannot say how often those variants were linked to illness.

Wright’s team is presenting the work at the American Society of Human Genetics annual meeting this week.

The authors call for genomes from more diverse populations, read with longer-range sequencing and from more than one tissue, and they urge caution as genetic screening of healthy people expands.

The full study was published in the journal Genome Medicine.

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