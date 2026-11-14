Moon jellyfish studied in NASA space experiments. Credit:_jacquesvandinteren

In June 1991, the space shuttle Columbia carried thousands of tiny moon jellyfish, Aurelia aurita, into orbit. NASA’s life sciences records list 2,478 of them on the flight.

Some of the young jellyfish formed in orbit. Back on Earth, 18.3 percent of them pulsed abnormally, compared with 2.9 percent of those that developed on the ground.

Dorothy Spangenberg of Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk led the experiment. Her goal was to learn whether the animals’ gravity sensors could form normally without gravity.

Life science space shuttle flight

Columbia launched on June 5, 1991, on the STS-40 mission and landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on June 14. The flight, commanded by Bryan O’Connor with a crew of seven, lasted nine days, two hours and 14 minutes.

It carried Spacelab Life Sciences 1 (SLS-1), the first Spacelab mission dedicated solely to life sciences.

Of its 18 investigations, ten involved humans, seven involved rodents and one used jellyfish. Six body systems were studied in all, from the heart and lungs to the blood, bones and muscles.

The neurovestibular system, which helps people sense gravity and balance, was one of them.

Both polyps and young jellyfish flew. Polyps are a stalk-like stage that lives attached to a surface, and they can metamorphose into tiny, free-swimming ephyrae.

Ephyrae on the mission measured about 0.04 to 0.08 inch (1 to 2 millimeters) across, according to a 1997 NASA report on jellyfish thyroxine by Spangenberg.

Growing jellyfish in orbit

Before the flight, about 25,000 polyps were mixed together and divided into flight and ground control groups. A NASA educational guide to the experiment says 60,000 jellyfish were grown for the mission.

The team triggered metamorphosis with iodine or the hormone thyroxine at 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius). Some groups were treated 48 or 24 hours before launch, and others eight hours after liftoff.

Ephyrae formed in orbit as well as on the ground, so the jellyfish apparently could still make the hormone needed for metamorphosis in space. Even two groups of polyps that received no trigger formed ephyrae there.

Some ephyrae were preserved on the eighth day of the mission. Others were preserved after landing for study under light microscopes and scanning and transmission electron microscopes.

Under the microscope, the flight ephyrae looked very similar to those raised on Earth. Counts of their arms showed no significant differences.

Abnormal pulsing back on Earth

Like adult moon jellyfish, ephyrae swim by pulsing, rhythmically contracting their bodies. That movement is where the space-grown animals stood out.

The abnormal pulsing suggested problems in the development of the gravity receptors or the neuromuscular system, or in how the two worked together.

The 1997 report raised another possibility. The animals may have been unable to readjust to Earth’s gravity after landing.

Ephyrae in microgravity also showed more looping and circling behavior than ephyrae on Earth, Spangenberg and colleagues reported in a 1996 study of touch-plate formation. That paper drew on SLS-1 and a later flight.

Sensory hair cells in ephyrae that developed in microgravity also had fewer lipid droplets near their bases than those of ground controls.

How jellyfish sense gravity

Moon jellyfish sense gravity with organs called rhopalia, found around the edge of the bell. Each holds a statocyst filled with tiny crystals called statoliths.

Space-grown ephyrae formed rhopalia that looked much like those of ground controls. They had statocysts with statoliths, light-sensing ocelli, ciliated mechanoreceptor cells and immature touch-plates, according to a 1994 study of graviceptor development.

The number of rhopalia per arm did not differ significantly between the groups. Ephyrae induced to form in space with iodine even made more statoliths per rhopalium than one set of controls.

But statolith loss from the rhopalia was significantly higher in ephyrae kept in space in artificial seawater, compared with their controls on the ground.

Normal pulsing depends on normal development and function of the rhopalia.

Lessons for human balance

Humans have similar calcium-containing crystals, called otoconia, in the inner ear. They help people keep their balance.

When Columbia flew, the effect of microgravity on human otoconia had not been studied, the NASA guide noted.

Many developing jellyfish structures resemble human ones but are less complicated. That could help predict what happens to the embryos of more complex animals during spaceflight.

Jellyfish flew again on the later IML-2 mission. Spangenberg suspected that a buildup of the jellyfish version of thyroxine might be linked to the statolith loss.

On Earth, thyroxine given to the animals increases statolith demineralization. A planned third experiment would have measured the jellyfish hormone in space-grown ephyrae, but NASA deselected it in August 1997.

The study was published in the journal Advances in Space Research.

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