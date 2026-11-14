Maps of ocean depth, reefs, and fishing activity help researchers identify areas for marine protection. Credit: Shutterstock

Information about water depth and underwater mountains around a Pacific island may already exist, but finding and combining it can be difficult.

For a marine scientist, finding it and getting it into a usable form can take as much effort as the research it was supposed to support.

A new free software package brings those scattered datasets together with one command. In one test, it assembled the data for a Pacific conservation planning exercise in a little over two minutes.

The package is called oceandatr. Jason Flower, a project scientist at the Environmental Markets Lab at the University of California, Santa Barbara, led the work.

Colleagues at the University of Queensland, the Waitt Institute, and four other institutions joined him.

“This paper is unique, in that we weren’t trying to answer a specific research question,” said co-author Echelle Burns, a project scientist at the lab.

“We were building a tool for marine scientists like us, who find themselves using the same data-pulling and organizing workflow over and over again.”

The data lives in many places

The ocean’s measurements sit on many websites, run by many groups.

Seafloor depth comes from one international compilation, and the locations of underwater mountains from a separate catalog.

Maps of coral habitat come from another source. Records of where boats fish come from Global Fishing Watch, which tracks them by satellite.

Each source stores its data at a different scale and in a different format.

Before any of it can go on the same map, a researcher has to download it, trim it to the area of interest, and reshape it so the grids match.

Flower and his colleagues had written that code so many times that they turned their scripts into ready-made functions and published them.

Three steps replace the scripts

The tool works in R, a programming language that environmental scientists already use widely. It asks for three things in order.

First, a boundary for the area of interest, which can be a country, an ocean, or the zone a nation controls offshore. Second, a grid laid over that boundary.

Third, the data, which the tool fetches from each source and drops into the grid.

Depth comes from the GEBCO global terrain model. The tool downloads it in chunks, so it can process datasets too large to load into memory all at once.

Smaller datasets that exist only as single global files, such as the seamount and coral maps, ride along in a companion package.

That way they don’t have to be downloaded again with every update.

“The package could be used in any marine science project that requires spatial data,” Flower said. Researchers can also feed in their own measurements, and the tool fits them to the same grid.

Data for marine planning in minutes

To show the tool working, the team drew a planning region in the high seas of the western Pacific. They cut it into 8,142 squares, each 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) across.

For every square, oceandatr gathered depth, seafloor landforms, seamounts, coral habitat, and environmental zones, along with how much fishing happened there during the year 2022.

On an ordinary desktop PC, that took 2 minutes and 16 seconds. That is the step that used to mean writing fresh code for every dataset.

The team then fed the result into a conservation planning tool that picks protected areas while keeping the cost to fishing low. The target was to set aside 20% of each habitat type.

In a second test, the team modeled where fishing happens across the waters of the Federated States of Micronesia, using seafloor depth, distance to port, sea temperature, and dissolved oxygen.

The model accounted for about half of the differences in fishing effort from place to place.

The authors wrote that it was a demonstration of the data pipeline, not a finished fisheries model. A rigorous one, they wrote, would go through a formal process of choosing which variables to keep.

Global maps have local limits

The tool is only as good as the datasets behind it. The global depth map can be coarser than what a local survey holds, which is why the package lets a user swap in their own depth file instead.

The team built the tool partly through marine planning work with the Waitt Institute in small island nations.

Users must judge whether the global datasets provide enough detail to study an individual island’s reef. They can supply local data when finer detail is needed.

The code is public on GitHub. The authors plan to add daily sea surface temperature alongside the long-term averages, and to make the package run faster on older computers.

“R packages are constantly evolving, and oceandatr will evolve with them,” Burns said. “It’s a ‘living package’ that’s going to continue to be updated and refined in the coming years.”

The full study was published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

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