Picturing the outcome may help robots follow instructions

Researchers are exploring how predicted images could help robotic arms plan their movements. Credit: Shutterstock

Robots that follow spoken instructions often turn words and camera images into movements.

A team in Seoul has built one that also pictures what the table should look like when the job is done, and uses that picture to choose its moves.

On four real tasks with a robot arm, it finished 78.4% of its attempts, a little ahead of comparison systems from NVIDIA and Physical Intelligence.

The system is called Dynin-Robotics. Hoeun Lee led the project in Jaeyoung Do’s AIDAS Lab at Seoul National University.

“This study is significant in that a single model jointly handles what a robot should do, how its surroundings will change after it moves, and what actions it should actually take,” Do said.

One model learns four jobs

Most robot control systems of this kind take an instruction and a camera image and produce a stream of arm movements.

Dynin-Robotics does that too, but it treats words, images, video frames and robot movements as the same kind of data, a sequence of tokens. It learns four tasks on that one sequence.

The model produces the next movement. It predicts what the camera will see after that movement.

It predicts what the finished scene should look like. And it can watch a video of the robot working and write a sentence saying what the robot did.

Before any of that, the model was trained on about 1.33 million recorded sequences of robot movements drawn from 48 datasets in the Open X-Embodiment collection. It was then tuned separately for each job it was tested on.

Handling rephrased instructions

The team first ran the model in a simulator on two tasks, picking a named fruit and placing a flower in a vase. The researchers then tested how well it handled rephrased instructions.

A direct request like “Insert the rose into the vase” became “Identify and carefully handle the flower linked to gestures of love, arrange it in the vase.”

A version trained on all four jobs handled those rephrased instructions better than a version trained only to produce movements.

Steering the moves with the predicted goal picture, and predicting the next scene alongside each move, helped further, but only together.

Either one on its own did worse than ignoring the pictures entirely.

Caveats like that run through the paper. The benefit of predicting the future, the authors wrote, depends on how those predictions are put to use.

Four tasks on a real arm

The physical tests used a single Franka Research 3 arm in one workspace.

The four conditions were moving a named fruit, sorting colored cubes into matching boxes, stacking four cubes in any order, and stacking them in a spoken color order.

Averaged across the four, Dynin-Robotics scored 78.4%. Physical Intelligence’s π0.5 scored 76.9%, NVIDIA‘s Cosmos Policy 73.6% and its GR00T N1.6 model 73.0%. The 1.5-percentage-point gap over π0.5 was not spread evenly, though.

Cosmos Policy was the best of the group at moving fruit, at sorting and at free-order stacking.

Dynin-Robotics pulled ahead only when the instruction set the stacking order, where it succeeded 68.5% of the time against 64.0% for π0.5 and 42.0% for Cosmos Policy.

The authors read that as the unified model’s clearest advantage: tasks where the words carry a constraint the robot has to keep in mind.

The team also sped up the model’s own decision-making. A rewritten decoder produced movement commands up to 29.2 times faster than the original version.

That figure covers the model alone, not the camera, the network or the arm itself.

Limits of the robot tests

Everything physical here happened on one arm in one room, and the authors wrote as much.

The team said the system would need testing across a far wider range of objects, tasks and settings before it could work in a factory or a warehouse.

The team hopes to adapt the system for robots working in those settings.

The image predictions also showed a limitation.

On the standard measures of how close a predicted picture is to the real next frame, simply copying the previous frame still beats the model’s prediction.

The authors argue that whole-image scores miss the small changes caused by an action, and they list a direct test of those changes as unfinished work.

The model’s ability to describe what a robot did was judged by eye rather than scored. Longer predictions, other robot bodies and other kinds of sensors are the next steps the authors name.

Beyond that, the team has said it wants to build robot teams that split a goal into tasks and retry what fails.

The paper has not been published in a journal; it is posted as a preprint on arXiv ahead of its presentation at NeurIPS 2026.

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