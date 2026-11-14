Even relatively solitary orangutans may be sensitive to the emotional signals of other apes. Credit: Shutterstock

Grandma’s pancakes may taste especially good because of the happy moments associated with them. Our mood during an experience can influence how much we value it later.

Now the same thing has turned up in orangutans, the least social of the great apes.

In a zoo test, six orangutans learned to dig a nut out of one material right after hearing other orangutans laugh. They learned to find a nut in a second material after hearing wind.

Both materials offered the same reward, yet a day after the last lesson, the apes preferred the material associated with laughter.

Studying orangutans and laughter

Daan Laméris, a postdoctoral researcher at Indiana University, led the work with Erica Cartmill, a professor at IU Bloomington.

Five of the orangutans live at ZOO Planckendael in Belgium, where Laméris ran most of the sessions, and the sixth lives at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Six animals is a small group, as ape studies usually are. And the good mood is the researchers’ reading of what the apes chose, since an orangutan can’t say how it feels.

In an interview with Earth.com, Cartmill said her lab’s earlier studies had already given evidence that hearing laughter puts apes in a positive mood.

“For me, the most important take-away from our study is that emotions influence learning,” she said. “In particular, if an orangutan is in a more positive mood when they learn something new, they will value that thing more strongly.”

How the apes were tested

On each trial, the experimenter set two plywood platforms in front of an orangutan.

Each held a bowl of a different material, shredded paper and yarn, for example, and an almond or a cashew was buried in one of the bowls, out of sight.

Once an ape pushed a finger into one bowl, the other platform was pulled away.

The apes learned two pairings over four days. The nut was always under one material on days one and three, and under a new material on days two and four.

A session ended once an ape chose right six times in a row, or after 30 trials.

Before each session, the ape spent five minutes beside two speakers, encouraged to stay nearby through familiar care routines and a bit of fruit every 10 to 15 seconds.

Ahead of one pairing, the apes heard laughter and play squeaks recorded from young orangutans they had never met. Ahead of the other, they heard wind noise at the same volume.

On day five, the two rewarded materials came back together for 30 trials. A nut was hidden under each on a random third of them, so the apes had nothing new to learn.

Laughter tipped the choices

All six orangutans chose the laughter-paired material more often than the wind-paired one. For four of the six, the preference was strong enough that chance is an unlikely explanation.

On average, the apes picked the laughter-paired material on about two out of every three choices.

Unlike the other great apes, orangutans don’t live in stable groups. They meet up now and then in temporary parties, so they have fewer chances than chimpanzees, bonobos, or gorillas to hear another ape laugh.

Cartmill’s lab had already found that bonobos responded more optimistically to ambiguous situations after hearing laughter, in a 2025 study. Orangutans looked like the harder case.

“It is surprising to find these effects with orangutans, because they are the least social of all the great apes,” Laméris said. “So even among relatively non-social animals, laughter is important.”

Laméris told Earth.com that the result suggests the effect of positive social signals on thinking may run deeper in great apes than their social lives alone would predict.

“It also highlights that being relatively solitary doesn’t mean being socially or emotionally insensitive,” he said.

Bigger rewards worked too

Before the laughter test, the team checked that the task could detect value at all. The routine was the same five days, but one material hid three nuts and the other hid one.

Four of the six apes later preferred the three-nut material, and the group as a whole did too. With six animals, though, the statistics behind that check were less firm than the laughter result.

The check matters because it shows what a preference in this task means. The apes’ choices on day five tracked how much a hiding place had been worth to them.

The preference associated with laughter was comparable in size to the preference associated with a larger reward.

Learning speed did not change

Neither laughter nor the bigger reward made the apes learn faster. They reached six correct choices in a row at about the same pace whichever sound they had heard and whatever the payout.

What did speed them up was practice, since second sessions went faster than first ones.

The findings suggest that laughter influenced how much the apes valued what they had learned, without changing how quickly they learned it.

People show the same pattern, and it hadn’t been tested in another great ape before.

Orangutans did not laugh back

Laughter spreads between people, and great apes copy each other’s play faces and play sounds. Yet none of the orangutans laughed in response to the recordings.

“One important finding of our study is that the orangutans did not start laughing themselves after hearing play vocalizations,” Laméris said.

“While laughter can be contagious in humans, we did not observe this.”

The shift happened without any visible copying, the authors wrote. Feeling along with another animal and mirroring its expression usually happen together, and this result pulls them apart.

Orangutans do catch each other’s yawns and scratching, so they aren’t immune to copying. Here, though, the effect showed up in their choices rather than in laughter or other visible mimicry.

Laméris said the method is a way to study feelings in animals that can’t report them.

Rather than relying only on visible behavior, researchers can measure how an experience changes what an animal later chooses.

That approach, he said, could lead to better ways of assessing animal welfare.

Questions beyond the zoo test

The researchers adapted a test originally developed for rats, whose later choices can shift after play sessions or tickling by a handler.

Whether five minutes of recorded laughter changes how an orangutan learns anything outside a test, or how well it lives, is an open question.

Laméris said the team doesn’t know yet whether the effect carries over to everyday learning or welfare, though an environment that promotes positive states “is likely to enhance learning, and more broadly improve the welfare of animals.”

The group is part of a larger project on joy in animals. Laméris said a study of how laughter changes what chimpanzees pay attention to is already complete.

Cartmill said a version of the orangutan test is now under way with pet dogs.

Those results could help reveal whether the effect extends to animals more distantly related to humans.

The full study was published in the journal Biology Letters.

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