Oʻahu’s coastal communities face growing risks where homes and roads sit between the mountains and the sea. Credit: Shutterstock

Most sea level rise maps assume that only land below the future ocean level will flood.

A new study of Oʻahu found that this approach misses 62% to 73% of the land at risk when sea levels rise by less than 4 feet (1.2 meters).

Anna Mikkelsen, a graduate student in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, led the study, which was carried out with colleagues at the university’s Climate Resilience Collaborative.

Waves and coastal erosion could threaten homes, roads, and sewage systems on the Hawaiian island long before rising water floods these areas.

The researchers used computer models to estimate exposure rather than actual damage. They assumed that no new defenses would be built and that no buildings or residents would move between 2022 and 2150.

Three hazards on one map

Planners often use a method called passive flooding in regions where little data is available.

The model raises the sea surface and marks land below the projected water level.

Mikkelsen’s team combined two other hazards with passive flooding. The team used an erosion model to project shoreline retreat along 9,523 survey lines around the island.

A separate wave model estimated coastal flooding from the largest waves of a typical year.

The three hazard maps were placed over public records of buildings, land parcels, roads, schools, hospitals, parks, sewer mains, and cesspools.

Testing future sea levels

The researchers repeated the comparison at 1-foot (0.3-meter) increments of sea level rise, up to 6 feet (1.8 meters).

The dates for each step came from federal sea level projections issued in 2022 for the Honolulu tide gauge.

Under the Intermediate scenario, the sea stands 3.8 feet (1.16 meters) above its 2000 level by 2100.

Under the Intermediate-High scenario, which assumes rapid loss of ice sheets, it stands 5.8 feet (1.78 meters) above that level.

Still water arrives last

The ocean already reaches some of the island’s buildings.

In 2022, 544 buildings housing about 2,700 residents lay within zones exposed to erosion, high tides, or yearly high waves.

Passive flood maps would have missed nearly all 544 buildings. Waves alone affected 84% of them, while erosion affected the remaining 16%.

Passive flood maps also miss most threatened cesspools. Of the 54 cesspools already lying inside a hazard zone, 82% are threatened by erosion and 98% are left off passive flood maps.

Flood maps underestimate risks

On Oʻahu, waves and erosion threaten coastal areas before permanent flooding does.

The higher waterline is expected to become the main hazard after 3 to 4 feet of sea level rise.

The team estimates that 74% of the affected buildings and 87% of the affected cesspools would still be left off a passive map even when the sea has been raised by 4 feet.

“This tells us that it is critical to use multiple hazard models, and that areas with little data, such as other Pacific Islands, that rely on simpler passive flood model estimates may be underestimating the risk to their coastal infrastructure,” said Mikkelsen.

Exposure jumps past three feet

Exposure increases gradually through the first 3 feet (0.9 meters) of sea level rise. It then roughly doubles over the next foot.

The models project that the number of affected buildings goes from about 5,900 to about 11,100 between 3 and 4 feet of rise. Affected residents go from about 27,800 to 58,100 on an island of roughly 1 million people.

The length of affected road grows from 57 miles (92 kilometers) to 130 miles (210 kilometers). Affected sewer mains grow from 38 miles (61 kilometers) to 94 miles (151 kilometers).

Widespread damage could follow

The timing depends on the scenario. Sea levels are projected to rise 3 feet by 2073 under the Intermediate-High scenario and 4 feet by 2102 under the Intermediate scenario.

“Sea-level rise will not come to O‘ahu as a slow, harmless rise in the water level,” said Chip Fletcher, the paper’s senior author and director of the Climate Resilience Collaborative.

“Waves and erosion are already damaging homes, roads and wastewater systems, and our results show a threshold, somewhere between 0.9 and 1.2 meters of rise, where scattered local problems become widespread infrastructure failure.”

Coastal roads with no detour

Honolulu has the largest number of exposed buildings and residents, and low streets in parts of the city are already flooded by high tides.

Honolulu’s dense street network gives drivers other routes around flooded blocks. But many rural coastal communities depend on a single highway.

The models project that erosion will make about 650 feet (200 meters) of Kamehameha Highway impassable in Kaʻaʻawa on the east side.

The models project this loss at just 1 foot of sea level rise, expected around 2051 under the Intermediate scenario. No alternative route runs along that shore.

Road losses cost billions

Residents who live north of Kaʻaʻawa now reach central Honolulu in about 35 minutes, and that travel time would be tripled by a detour around the rest of the island.

Farrington Highway carries as many as 40,000 vehicles a day along the west side, and no public alternative exists for it.

Impassable sections are projected by the models at 3 feet of rise and 15% of the highway is projected to be impassable at 4 feet.

Earlier studies of managed retreat in Hawaii put the cost of relocating a major road and its buried utilities at about $279,210 per meter in 2025 dollars.

The authors applied that figure to the 31 miles (50 kilometers) of major road exposed by 2100. The estimated cost came to nearly $14 billion.

Sewage near the shoreline

Many households on Oʻahu are not connected to a sewer and send their wastewater into one of the island’s roughly 8,000 cesspools.

A cesspool is an unlined pit that releases untreated sewage into the surrounding soil. A 2017 state law requires all cesspools to be phased out by 2050.

The number of cesspools inside a hazard zone is projected by the models to rise from 54 in 2022 to 92 at 1 foot of sea level rise and to 738 at 4 feet.

Cesspools and septic systems already leak sewage into coastal waters around Oʻahu. This pollution damages coral reefs and increases the risk of waterborne illness.

Sewage systems face flooding

“These pathways would increase as sea levels rise because the groundwater also rises, and these systems may become flooded or unable to function properly,” Mikkelsen said.

The central sewer network also faces risks. High tides already push contaminated water from the Ala Wai Canal through Honolulu’s storm drains and into its streets.

The models project that the number of affected sewage pump stations could rise from one today to 16 after 4 feet of sea level rise.

The main threat also varies from one coast to another.

In Honolulu, passive flooding and wave flooding account for most exposure. Erosion accounts for roughly half on the North Shore, while yearly high waves dominate along the Waiʻanae coast in the west.

What the maps leave out

A building was counted as affected whenever any part of its footprint was touched by a hazard zone.

This approach shows which buildings face flooding or erosion. It does not measure how badly each building might be damaged.

The models also left out rainfall, storms, sinking land, and rising groundwater.

Groundwater already floods some basements in Honolulu, but the maps do not show these buildings as affected until sea levels rise by 6 feet. For this reason, the authors say their estimates may be too low.

Seawalls complicate erosion estimates

Another modeling assumption could overstate erosion risk.

The erosion model did not account for seawalls and other barriers that line 27% to 29% of Oʻahu’s sandy shoreline, so it may overstate erosion wherever those structures continue to hold.

The researchers also did not examine how the three hazards affect one another.

They ran each model independently, so the flood models retained the current shoreline even where the erosion model projected beach loss.

The University of Hawaiʻi has made every hazard layer public in its SOEST Climate Viewer. These results update estimates from a 2017 state report on sea level rise used by state and county planners.

The full study was published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate.

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