Repeated tadpole die-offs in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest are raising concerns about a virus that infects amphibians. Credit: Shutterstock

Before January 2024, the only tadpole deaths recorded at a small pond in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest were isolated cases involving predators.

Since then deaths at the pond have occurred in repeated waves. Outbreaks were reported in three consecutive breeding seasons.

According to the research team, the cause was ranavirus. This virus is known to infect amphibians and reptiles as well as fish. Outbreaks were found to be more likely after periods in which the air had been dry for some weeks.

Most of the dead tadpoles (315 of 324) belonged to the monkey frog (Phyllomedusa distincta). This leaf frog is found only in the Atlantic Forest.

The authors reported that this was the first confirmed ranavirus die-off among wild native amphibians in the American tropics.

Researchers also recorded a sharp decline in egg-laying compared with counts from two decades earlier.

The authors believe the virus is the most likely explanation for the decline. A gap of more than 20 years in the egg counts makes a direct link difficult to establish.

A pond for frogs

The study was carried out by Aline Fonseca as part of her doctoral research at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR).

Her colleagues included the owners of the reserve: Germano Woehl Jr. and Elza Nishimura Woehl of the Rã-Bugio Institute.

The work took place at the Rã-Bugio Sanctuary, a protected reserve of about 12 acres (4.75 hectares) in Guaramirim in the state of Santa Catarina.

The pond itself is fed by two springs. It is roughly two-thirds the size of a tennis court and has been kept free of fish so that frogs are able to breed in it.

Monkey frog tadpoles tend to hang upright at the surface of the water. As a result, dead tadpoles were relatively easy to find and count.

Three outbreak periods were recorded. The first ran from January to April 2024 and the second from November 2024 to January 2025. The third lasted from late November 2025 to March 2026.

What killed the tadpoles

Of the 324 dead tadpoles that were collected, 315 were monkey frogs and nine were Bischoff’s tree frogs (Boana bischoffi). Ranavirus DNA was detected in 287 of them (about 89%).

Redness and swelling were commonly observed in the infected tadpoles along with bleeding beneath the skin. Bleeding inside the eye was noted in some individuals.

The presence of a virus in a dead animal does not by itself establish the cause of death.

Liver tissue from 13 infected tadpoles was therefore also examined under a microscope and large areas of dead cells were found.

No sick tadpoles were observed in a second pond that lies about 1,500 feet (450 meters) away and is separated from the first by intact forest.

Measurements made at the affected pond during the first outbreak showed that water acidity was normal. No signs of contamination were detected.

Little time to survive

On several occasions the discovery of a first dead tadpole was followed within a short time by many more.

Tadpoles that were dying were seen floating at the surface and were unable to swim down. In most cases, death followed within 30 minutes.

Tadpoles that hatched early or late in the breeding season survived better than those that hatched in the middle of it.

The pond was most crowded in the middle of the breeding season, when nearly all tadpoles died.

Most of the bodies that were recovered belonged to young tadpoles whose back legs had only begun to form.

However, older tadpoles carried about the same amount of virus. This suggests that heavier infection was not the reason the young made up most of the dead.

The authors believe timing is a more likely explanation. Most tadpoles in the pond were still young when the outbreaks occurred.

It is also possible that larger dead tadpoles were eaten by predators and scavengers before they could be counted.

Fewer eggs above water

Monkey frogs lay their eggs on leaves above the water.

The female folds each leaf around the clutch (a group of eggs). When the eggs hatch, the tadpoles drop into the pond below.

Between August 1999 and February 2004, the Woehls searched leaves, stems and tree trunks around the pond every morning during the breeding season.

Each new clutch was marked so that it would not be counted twice.

The same daily counts were repeated from August 2025 to February 2026 after the second outbreak season.

Egg-laying was estimated to have fallen by about 83% (with the likely decline lying between 70% and 90%).

Clutch counts were lower throughout the breeding season.

The decline therefore could not be explained by a change in the timing of laying.

The researchers suggest that fewer young frogs surviving to adulthood could help explain the decline in egg-laying.

The dry weather link

Daily records from the three outbreak seasons were compared with weather data. Humidity (the amount of moisture in the air) was found to be the strongest predictor of deaths.

Temperature did not help to predict them. Rainfall added no further information once humidity had been taken into account.

When average humidity over the previous two weeks was 65%, the team’s model estimated a nearly 98% chance of finding dead tadpoles on a given day. When it was 90%, the estimate fell to about 7%.

“The virus is likely present in the environment at all times without causing disease, but low humidity may cause it to increase its own replication and trigger an outbreak,” Fonseca said.

As water levels fall the tadpoles are crowded into less space. This may make it easier for the virus to spread between them.

It has also been suggested by the authors that dry conditions may place the animals under stress and weaken their immune defenses.

Checking the longer record

Dry weeks may help to explain when outbreaks occurred.

But the researchers also had to consider whether longer-term changes in the weather could account for the decline in egg-laying.

For this reason, weather records covering the period from 1999 to 2026 were examined.

No clear long-term trend was detected in temperature or rainfall or humidity. Average temperature rose by about 0.27°F (0.15°C) per decade.

This increase was not statistically significant. The records therefore did not establish a clear warming trend.

Whether egg counts came from before or after the outbreaks explained the decline better than any of the weather measures. Adding weather data to that comparison improved it only slightly.

It should be noted that the weather data were not collected at the pond. They were taken from a global dataset in which each area measures about 7 by 6 miles (11 by 10 km).

The missing years

No clutch counts were made between 2004 and 2025. As a result the point at which the decline began cannot be determined.

Although no signs of pollution were found at the reserve, other threats to the frogs cannot be ruled out.

Ranavirus is regarded by the authors as the strongest explanation for the fall in egg-laying. But it has not been shown to be the cause.

An uncertain origin

Six stretches of the virus’s genes were sequenced and were found to be identical in every sample analyzed. All of them matched the frog virus 3 group.

That group is known to infect amphibians and reptiles and fish on several continents. Because the match is so close, the origin of the outbreak is difficult to trace.

Ranavirus has previously killed wood frog tadpoles in North America. In South America most confirmed die-offs had until now involved bullfrogs raised on farms.

Frog virus 3 has caused repeated losses at farms in the Atlantic Forest region that raise American bullfrogs.

The authors suggest that wastewater from crowded farms could carry the virus into wild ponds. It has not been established that this occurred at the reserve.

The virus may have arrived in the forest recently, or it may have been present for many years.

Watching for more outbreaks

Co-author Luís Felipe Toledo of the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) has spent more than a decade studying chytrid fungus.

The fungus is another threat to amphibians. His group has found evidence of the fungus on Brazilian amphibians dating back to 1916.

“Perhaps the ranavirus has also been here for a long time. It remains to be seen what changed for it to become a threat,” Toledo said.

Climate forecasts for the Atlantic Forest indicate that droughts are likely to become more frequent and more severe.

The authors warn that if dry weeks do help to trigger these outbreaks then losses of this kind could occur more often and become more serious.

The UFPR team plans to collect samples from nearby areas in order to find out where else the virus is present. Toledo has also pointed to museum collections as a possible source of clues.

Testing preserved frogs could help to establish how long ranavirus has been in the region.

The study is published in the journal Biodiversity and Conservation.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–