Repeated theft can have different underlying causes, from financial motives to compulsive urges. Credit: Shutterstock

People who repeatedly steal for profit may struggle to learn from rewards, a new study suggests.

In a game about finding the best payoff, offenders without kleptomania were slower to learn which choices paid off than people with no criminal record.

Yukiori Goto of the Graduate School of Informatics at Kyoto University in Japan led the research.

Among the co-authors are a clinician who treats kleptomania and a researcher at the Training Institute for Correctional Personnel of the Japanese Ministry of Justice.

The game tested only how people learn from rewards (not how they respond to punishment). Further, each person was tested once, so the study shows a difference between groups but cannot say what caused it.

Two kinds of repeat theft

According to Goto’s team, many people continue stealing even after being punished or sent to prison.

Some have kleptomania, a mental health condition that causes a strong urge to steal things, even when they have little or no value.

Others steal for money, out of need, or because of antisocial behavior. This is known as instrumental theft.

The study included 50 repeat theft offenders in Japan, most of whom had been jailed for shoplifting. Of these, 12 had kleptomania and were receiving treatment, while 38 did not have the condition.

Researchers compared both groups with 53 people who had no criminal record.

A game with shifting payoffs

Each person played a computer game with four colored options on the screen. Each choice produced a payoff (a number from 1 to 100), and players were told to collect as much as they could.

However, the payoffs kept changing. The options started with average payoffs ranging from 20 to 80, and each payoff rose or fell from one round to the next.

Thus, the option that paid best at the start might not remain the best. A player had to keep deciding whether to make the same choice again or try another option.

The game ran for 160 rounds, and players had 1.5 seconds to choose or the payoff of that round was lost.

The game was shorter than in earlier research. Many participants, particularly the theft offenders, had dropped out of longer trial runs.

One group learned more slowly

Compared with people who had no criminal record, the 38 offenders without kleptomania chose the best-paying option less often. The gap between their winnings and the best possible total was larger too.

Next, the choices of each person were fitted to a mathematical model of how people learn from rewards (a process known as reinforcement learning).

In the model, the learning rate describes how much each new payoff changes a player’s estimate of what an option is worth.

After age, sex, and smoking were accounted for, the offenders without kleptomania had a lower learning rate than the people with no criminal record.

By the team’s statistics, the data were about 650 times more likely with a real difference in learning rate between those two groups than without one.

How learning may relate to theft

“Given that instrumental theft is a profit-seeking behavior, reinforcement learning has been superficially believed to play a critical role, or even be abnormally enhanced in these individuals,” Goto said.

“Yet our findings have clearly demonstrated that recurrent instrumental theft involves neurobehavioral deficits.”

According to the authors, a person with a low learning rate gives little weight to recent results and is slow to change behavior when payoffs change.

Goto’s team hypothesized that slow learning could stop a person from coming to value stable rewards (such as holding a job). That person may then return to familiar behavior such as theft.

Kleptomania results were unclear

Results for the 12 offenders with kleptomania were inconclusive.

The learning rate in this group appeared higher than in the offenders without kleptomania.

However, the evidence was weak, as the data were only about twice as likely with a real difference between the two offender groups as without one.

The weak evidence may be explained by small group size, the authors wrote, and a larger sample might yet show a learning deficit.

Goto’s team suggested that kleptomania may involve an overwhelming urge to steal or a failure of self-control, rather than trouble learning the value of an action.

Brain signals differed at baseline

Brain signals were recorded from two of the groups as they played (the offenders without kleptomania and the people with no criminal record). The kleptomania group was not recorded, because of practical constraints at the testing sites.

Changes in blood oxygen were measured with near-infrared light at 10 points across the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain that helps track what actions are worth.

In some parts of the prefrontal cortex, the oxygen signal tracked the value a player expected from the chosen option.

There was no reliable difference between the two groups in how closely the oxygen signal was tied to those values.

In two areas of the right prefrontal cortex, the groups did differ in their baseline oxygen signal, whatever was happening in the game.

Goto’s team suggested that such a baseline difference could add noise to learning signals without changing how the brain tracks value.

Punishment was not tested

Criminal justice systems assume that offenders can adjust their behavior in response to severe consequences, Goto’s team wrote.

The game, which measured learning from rewards only, could not test that assumption.

According to the authors, learning from losses or punishment may work in entirely different ways in people with antisocial traits. The results cannot show how these offenders respond to legal penalties.

Why did these offenders learn more slowly? The researchers suggested two possible reasons: psychopathic or antisocial traits, or time spent in prison or other institutions.

Future studies could track offenders after release and test how they learn from punishment to see whether slow learning affects real-life stealing.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

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