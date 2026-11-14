Caribbean barn owls hold genetic clues to how their ancestors spread across the Americas. Credit: Shutterstock

A barn owl hunting over a Pennsylvania hayfield looks like it has always belonged there.

The common assumption was that barn owls arrived the way so many animals did, overland from Asia, then spread out to the islands offshore.

The DNA suggests the owls reached the Caribbean before spreading to the mainland.

The ancestors of every barn owl in the Western Hemisphere arrived first in the Caribbean, most likely by flying across the Atlantic from the Old World.

The oldest branches of the American barn owl’s family tree are still on the islands, along with the bones of its giant relatives, all of them now extinct.

Barn owls reveal an unexpected history

Min Zhao led the work as a postdoctoral researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Collaborators included Jessica Oswald, now at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service‘s forensics laboratory in Oregon, and David Steadman, the museum’s curator emeritus of ornithology.

“Looking at their modern distributions, barn owls are widespread across continental America but not so much in the Caribbean. So, you would assume that the Caribbean barn owls came from the continent, right?” Zhao said.

“But actually, based on genetics, we found that the most divergent lineages are in the Caribbean.”

In an interview with Earth.com, Zhao said the finding is about the owls that people already know.

“For birdwatchers in the continental Americas, the barn owls they see today have ancestors that can be traced back to the Caribbean islands,” she noted.

Museum skins carried the DNA

The team read DNA from 42 owls for the main analysis.

A second analysis examined mitochondrial genomes from 68 owls, focusing on DNA inherited from mothers.

Most of the DNA came from the toe pads of stuffed museum specimens collected between 1876 and 1995, plus a few ribs and fresh tissues.

A century-old skin, it turns out, still holds enough DNA to place its owner on the family tree.

Specimens came from 11 museums, including the Field Museum in Chicago and Louisiana State University.

Fossil bones from the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica went in too, though radiocarbon dating showed none was older than about 220 years.

Together the samples covered all 11 recognized subspecies of the American barn owl and 15 of the 18 living barn owl species worldwide.

Dates on the family tree came from a molecular clock anchored by fossils, with Virginia Tech‘s Julie Allen among the co-authors.

Caribbean barn owl branches are oldest

The Western Hemisphere owls split from their Old World relatives about 5 million years ago, with a plausible range of 3.75 to 6.5 million.

Every branching after that happened in the past 2.6 million years.

Within the American barn owl family tree, the owls of Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands form their own old branch. So do the owls of the Lesser Antilles.

The continental owls, by contrast, barely differ from one another across the mainland, which is what a recent, fast spread looks like.

Asked by Earth.com what surprised her most when the genetics pointed to the Caribbean, Zhao highlighted two barn owl subspecies in the Lesser Antilles.

Both are much darker than mainland barn owls and live on nearby islands, including Dominica and St. Vincent. Those similarities had led researchers to consider them close relatives.

“One of the biggest surprises was finding that the two barn owl subspecies in the Lesser Antilles represent two distinct evolutionary lineages and are not each other’s closest relatives, at least based on the genetic data we have so far,” Zhao said.

The Lesser Antilles “may harbor more evolutionary diversity than we previously thought,” Zhao said, and more genetic research is needed before the full picture there is known.

Reconstructing where each ancestor lived, the authors found the first foothold in the Americas was most likely the Greater Antilles.

From there owls reached the Lesser Antilles, then probably South America and then North America, with some traffic back out to the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Snow rules out the north

Barn owls could perhaps have come by the Bering land bridge or by island-hopping across the North Atlantic.

However, Steadman grew up climbing a 35-foot-high (10.5-meter-high) silo to watch the barn owls that roosted on top. He noticed they left every year before the snow buried the voles they hunted.

“Barn owls are tropical and temperate. They can’t handle high latitudes where there’s snow. So, coming over to the Americas via Beringia or the North Atlantic via some blend of Iceland, Greenland and Canada never seemed realistic,” he said.

An ocean crossing has a witness of sorts. In 1722, the naturalist Mark Catesby wrote of an owl that appeared over his ship midway between Africa and America and tried to land on it.

Plants have made the trip: the sea lavenders spread from the Mediterranean to Atlantic islands and on to the Caribbean.

“Owls are good dispersers, and barn owls are probably the best,” Steadman said.

Galápagos was colonized twice

The findings from the Galápagos revealed another unexpected twist in the barn owls’ history.

An owl from Santa Cruz Island turned out to carry the earliest-diverging lineage of American barn owl anywhere.

This suggests its ancestors reached the Galápagos from the Caribbean before barn owls spread across the mainland.

A second owl, from San Cristóbal, belongs instead to the South American group, whose ancestors arrived much more recently.

San Cristóbal is the island closest to the mainland, heavily settled, and home to introduced mammals that an owl could hunt.

The first arrival came earlier in the Pleistocene and the second in the late Pleistocene or Holocene, Zhao said.

The dark owls live on western islands such as Santa Cruz and Isabela, and the much paler ones on eastern islands such as San Cristóbal.

“This means that the barn owls living in the Galápagos today may look like variations of the same bird, but they actually have two very different evolutionary histories,” she told Earth.com.

The Santa Cruz lineage differs enough in genes, plumage and bone to be its own species, the authors wrote, under the name Tyto punctatissima. It has already vanished from Floreana Island since people settled there in the 1800s.

The island giants are gone

The giant owls are the part the DNA couldn’t reach. The team tried five bones of the Hispaniolan giant barn owl and three of the Bahamian barn owl, Tyto pollens.

None yielded usable DNA. So whether the giants came from the same crossing or a separate one stays open.

In the Bahamas, Oswald also heard stories of the chickcharney, a legendary huge, owl-like creature that steals people away.

The real bird, Tyto pollens of Cuba and the Bahamas, stood roughly 3 feet (1 meter) tall.

Asked whether the giants met people, Zhao said that is quite likely. She pointed to Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles, where remains of another extinct giant barn owl species were found at an archaeological site.

“This suggests that humans and giant barn owls lived on the same island at the same time, and may even have encountered each other,” Zhao said.

People affected barn owls and their prey

The paper tallies the Caribbean’s lost barn owls, giants and a dwarf among them, alongside the hutias, rice rats and shrews they ate.

People reached the islands at least 6,000 years ago, hunted that prey and brought in new animals, and the specialist owls disappeared along with their food.

The Hispaniolan giant may have held on into the 1700s. No barn owl species is known to have gone extinct on a continent.

Questions about the owls’ origins

Whether the island giants were one lineage or several is the first open question, and better-preserved bones could help resolve it.

Within the two continental groups, the branches are short and some are weakly supported. The order in which owls spread across the mainland is therefore less certain than the big picture.

The common American barn owl keeps moving. It settled Hispaniola in the mid-1900s and nested in Puerto Rico for the first time in 2015. It has likely just reached San Cristóbal.

The authors wrote that it could outcompete the distinct island birds that remain, and they called for faster study of the Galápagos owls.

Common barn owls are themselves declining in parts of North America and Europe as small farms give way to monocultures and the birds face exposure to pesticides and rodenticides, the authors noted.

Steadman pointed to the little-known barn owls of the Lesser Antilles as the next target. They have barely been studied, he said, because no one considered them unique. Their genetics now say otherwise.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

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