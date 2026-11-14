Caimans accumulate mercury over their long lives, making them useful indicators of pollution in tropical waterways. Credit: Shutterstock

Mercury pollution may be weakening the stress response in crocodiles and their relatives.

Researchers studying smooth-fronted caimans in South American rainforests found that animals with more mercury in their blood had a weaker stress hormone response.

Gold mining is a major source of mercury pollution in South America. The findings suggest that mercury may interfere with a natural defense system that caimans and other crocodilians depend on to survive in the wild.

Jérémy Lemaire of the University of Vienna led the project with colleagues there and at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna.

The researchers studied 20 adult and nearly adult caimans in French Guiana between November 2023 and June 2024.

“Given the overlap of crocodylian habitats with gold mining activities, this is a conservation concern that deserves immediate attention,” Lemaire said.

Mercury pollution has grown

Since the late 1800s, atmospheric mercury has risen an estimated 300% to 500% above its natural level, mostly from burning fossil fuels.

Small-scale gold mining is a major contributor to this pollution. It produces 38% of the mercury released into the air worldwide, and more than 80% of mercury emissions in South America and sub-Saharan Africa combined.

Caimans live a long time and take in mercury mainly through their food. Over many years, it builds up in their bodies, which makes them a useful measure of how polluted their streams and forests are.

The authors describe mercury as an endocrine-disrupting chemical, meaning one that interferes with the body’s hormones.

Theirs is the first study to measure this hormone response in wild animals living in a tropical forest with high mercury levels, the team wrote.

Catching caimans after dark

The researchers studied caimans in different parts of the rainforest. One of the sites was the Nouragues nature reserve.

They caught the animals between 8 and 11 p.m. to account for the natural changes in stress hormone levels throughout the day.

Researchers caught each caiman with a snare pole. They taped its snout shut and laid a wet towel over its eyes, so every animal went through the same experience.

Then they drew blood four times. The first sample came within 3 to 5 minutes of capture to estimate baseline hormone levels. The rest came 15, 30, and 60 minutes after capture.

Red blood cells went to the mercury test. The liquid part of the blood went to a test for corticosterone, the main stress hormone in reptiles and birds.

More mercury, lower peaks

Mercury in the caimans’ dried red blood cells ranged from about 0.3 to 2 parts per million. The team split the animals into three groups: four with low levels, nine in the middle, and seven with high levels.

At the first blood draw, resting hormone levels were about the same in all three groups. The groups differed only in the one-hour sample.

In the low and middle groups, hormone levels rose over the hour. In the high-mercury group, the levels didn’t change by a statistically significant amount at any point.

At 60 minutes, the high group’s levels were lower than those of both other groups. The high-mercury caimans started with similar hormone levels but showed a smaller increase after capture.

Across all 20 animals, the more mercury a caiman carried, the smaller the difference between its resting level and its level at one hour. Mercury levels accounted for about 40% of the variation in that difference.

The most contaminated caiman’s hormone increase was more than 100 times smaller than that of the least contaminated one.

“A fast, robust stress response is essential for survival in the wild,” Lemaire said.

“We show that even relatively low mercury burdens affect this response in caimans, potentially limiting their ability to cope with predators, extreme weather, human disturbance, and ultimately survive in the wild.”

A possible target inside cells

Stress hormones work by attaching to a protein called the glucocorticoid receptor, which helps activate the body’s stress response.

Mercury can interfere with this process. Studies in male rats found that mercury made it harder for hormones to attach to the receptor.

Computer simulations also suggest that mercury can partly block the hormone’s binding site by attaching to an amino acid called cysteine.

Lemaire’s team found this same amino acid in the receptors of crocodilians and other vertebrates. This could help explain their findings, although they haven’t tested the effect directly in caiman cells.

The levels were not unusual

The caimans had mercury levels similar to those found in other crocodilians worldwide.

Some slender-snouted crocodiles in Gabon, for example, have had blood mercury levels as high as 11 parts per million.

The researchers say the problem may extend beyond areas near gold mines. Even at the levels found in this study, mercury was linked to a weaker stress response.

More than a third of the 26 living crocodilian species are threatened with extinction, according to the IUCN.

Mercury pollution could put them at greater risk if it affects their ability to survive and reproduce.

What this means for caiman survival

The effects on wild populations could take years to become noticeable.

Since the late 1800s, crocodilians have gone through about five generations. In comparison, large land animals with generations lasting 5 to 10 years have gone through around 20.

Crocodilians take a long time to produce new generations, which can make changes in their populations difficult to detect.

Researchers still need to find out whether caimans with weaker stress responses are more likely to die or have fewer offspring.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Biology.

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