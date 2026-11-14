Communication between cells may help explain why physical decline accelerates in later life. Credit: Shutterstock

Aging is often described as a slow build-up of damage, but it is not a constant process. For many decades, the body declines only slowly, whereas in old age this decline speeds up sharply.

Some forms of cellular damage accumulate at a roughly steady rate in adulthood, yet the risk of death rises much faster. Why is that?

In a new paper, Pierre-Edouard Sottas of the xLongevity Center in Vevey, Switzerland, draws attention to the signals that pass between our cells and organs.

In his view, the effects of cell damage are not necessarily confined to the place where the damage occurs. They may be spread through the body by its own signaling network, and may even be amplified.

Further, if this is correct, simply repairing damaged cells may not be enough to reverse aging in old age.

This is only a theory for now. Sottas did not carry out any new experiments, but built his argument on previous research and a simple mathematical model.

So what is the real question for Sottas? An aging body, in his account, is more than the sum of the defects in its separate cells and tissues.

“The key question is what determines whether local dysfunction stays contained, is buffered, or becomes organism-level decline,” he wrote.

Risk rises faster than damage

Earlier population analyses estimated that eliminating all cancer deaths would add only a few years to life expectancy, because the people spared would still die of other causes.

The risk of dying of those other causes rises steeply with age. This steep rise in the risk of death was first described in 1825, and is known as the Gompertz law.

Under this law, an adult’s risk of death does not increase by a fixed amount each year, but is multiplied instead. At the rate used by Sottas for humans, the risk doubles about every eight years.

As a result, deaths in late life are not spread evenly, but fall within a fairly narrow window of ages. According to Sottas’s calculation, the typical spread in the age at death is about 15 years.

Cell damage of several kinds, on the other hand, builds up in adults at a roughly constant rate.

Measurements show this for DNA mutations, for the shortening of telomeres (the protective caps on chromosomes) and for changes in the chemical tags on DNA.

On its own, a constant rate of cell damage is not enough to explain a risk of death that keeps doubling, Sottas wrote.

Signals may amplify aging

Sottas explains his idea using two terms: “load” and “gain.” Load is the damage that builds up inside cells. Gain is how much the body’s signals increase the effects of that damage.

His idea builds on a theory by Mikhail Blagosklonny, who suggested that the processes helping us grow when we’re young don’t fully switch off. As we age, they can start doing more harm than good.

Sottas believes something similar happens with the body’s immune, inflammatory and hormonal signals. When we’re young, they help protect and repair us.

But as we get older, these signals may keep spreading and making each other stronger.

Think of a microphone too close to a speaker. A small hum quickly turns into a loud screech. Sottas suggests aging signals may work in much the same way.

Damaged cells keep signaling

Cells that have stopped dividing for good (because of damage or stress) are known as senescent cells. In early life, this shutdown serves as a defense against cancer.

However, these cells are not inactive. They release molecules that promote inflammation, and they also release tiny membrane-wrapped packets, called extracellular vesicles, which carry proteins and genetic material.

These signals can reach other cells, nearby and in distant tissues. Those cells can then be pushed into the senescent state too, and start to send out signals of their own.

There are estimated to be 1.5 trillion vesicles entering human blood plasma every minute, which translates to tens of vesicles per day for every cell of the body.

A senescent cell can release vesicles at 10 to 100 times the rate of the non-senescent cells around it. Thus, only a small number of such cells is needed to supply a large share of the signal.

According to Sottas, the loop is held in check in a young body by systems of repair and clean-up.

As these systems weaken with age, senescent cells build up, and even a little new damage can then have an outsized effect on the whole body.

Naked mole-rats age differently

Sottas also addressed the case of the naked mole-rat, an exceptionally long-lived rodent, which he treated as a natural test of the theory.

The cells of the naked mole-rat are not spared from damage. In fact, more oxygen-related damage (to fats, DNA and proteins) has been reported in this animal than in mice, even at young ages. The chemical tags on its DNA also change with age.

If the pace of aging were set by damage alone, then the animal’s risk of death would be expected to rise sharply with age.

But this isn’t the case in the naked mole-rat. Across more than three decades of records, its risk of dying has hardly increased with age at all.

For Sottas, this suggests that the load is present in these animals without the gain. Even though the cells of the naked mole-rat suffer damage, this damage may never be amplified.

Why not? One possible reason comes from experiments on naked mole-rat cells. When these cells were pushed into the senescent state, they went on to die, which could prevent senescent cells from building up and their signals from persisting.

Diluting old blood helped mice

What happens when old blood is changed?

Sottas cited a study in which half the plasma (the liquid part of blood) of old mice was replaced with salt water and albumin, a blood protein. No young blood was added.

Afterward, muscle repair in the old mice improved, their livers had less fat and scarring, and more new nerve cells formed in the brain.

For Sottas, these findings support the idea that reducing circulating signals may improve tissue function in old mice.

Human results remain limited

Human evidence remains at an early stage. In a placebo-controlled trial of 42 healthy adults (over 50), a similar procedure called plasma exchange lowered estimates of biological age based on chemical tags on DNA.

These estimates do not establish that participants became healthier or would live longer.

Other treatments act on single cells, for example partial reprogramming, which resets a cell’s gene activity toward a younger state. In mice, this has improved retina, muscle and nerve function.

However, no study has documented the rejuvenation of several organs together (liver, kidney, blood vessels, immune system and brain) after such treatment.

According to Sottas, the repair of cells should work best as prevention in early life and may slow aging in midlife.

He proposes that lasting reversal in late life would require resetting the body’s signals.

The theory is still untested

In his paper, Sottas does not actually show that changing the body’s signals can reverse aging in humans. His model follows only four quantities, and the human evidence comes from two small studies.

Sottas was a co-author of one of them, a pilot that was completed by only 14 healthy volunteers. A comparison group was missing.

He is also affiliated with xLongevity, an organization active in longevity and rejuvenation. Sottas disclosed this as a conflict of interest.

Some damage may also remain even after the signals are reset. A reset might soften the effects of such damage (DNA mutations, shortened telomeres, stiffened collagen), but according to Sottas its full correction may require repairs inside cells.

Sottas has outlined six testable predictions, one of which is that shifts in the signals of the blood should appear before any improvement in the tissues.

The question that is still open is whether a reset of the body’s signals can produce a lasting improvement across many organs.

New methods to measure biological age, which go beyond the chemical tags on DNA, are needed to address this question, Sottas suggested.

The paper was published in the journal Aging.

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