Young people can feel willing to address climate change while also doubting that their efforts will make a difference. Credit: Shutterstock.

Worrying about climate change does not always translate into a willingness to act. A new study led by Portland State University suggests why.

Of the 1,603 young Americans who were surveyed, those most worried about the climate were the most willing to act on it.

Yet they were also the likeliest to feel that acting was useless, a state known as eco-paralysis.

But worry was not the strongest sign of eco-paralysis. Feeling annoyed by constant warnings about climate change was.

Climate worry reveals a conflict

The study was led by Brianne Suldovsky, an associate professor of communication at Portland State University, together with colleagues at High Point University and the University of Arizona.

Because everyone answered the survey only once, the results can show which feelings tend to occur together, though not whether one of them causes another.

“We often assume that young people who are anxious about climate change will be motivated to do something about it,” Suldovsky said.

“Our findings suggest the relationship is much more complicated. Climate anxiety can motivate action, but it can also contribute to feelings of paralysis.”

Who took the survey

The survey ran online for three weeks in late September and early October of 2024. Those who took it were aged between 13 and 22 and lived across the United States, with just under half of them younger than 18.

For most of it they were shown statements and asked to rate, from 1 to 5, how far they agreed with each.

There were nine statements about worry, one of which was “I feel anxious when I think about the consequences of climate change.”

They were also asked how willing they would be to do seven everyday things by themselves, such as recycling or turning the lights off when no one needs them.

Another seven activities involved broader political or collective action.

These included signing a petition, volunteering for a climate organization, and voting for a candidate who supports climate action.

A further 11 statements measured eco-paralysis, including “When I think about climate change, I feel so overwhelmed that I can’t do anything anymore.”

Worry was linked to willingness

The more worried young people were, the more willing they said they were to act, and worry predicted that willingness better than anything else in the survey.

That was the case for the everyday steps and even more so for the group efforts.

Those who had given climate change more thought beforehand, and who rated it as more important to them personally, were more willing as well.

All of this is in line with what earlier studies of climate anxiety in teenagers and young adults have reported.

Worry also predicted eco-paralysis, though. The more worried a young person was, the more they agreed that their own efforts would not change anything.

Worry by itself could therefore not explain who wanted to act and who felt stuck.

Annoyed teens felt stuck

The survey also measured a feeling which the researchers call climate contempt, using four statements that included “I am bored of hearing about climate change” and “I am annoyed by the constant publicity around climate change.”

Of everything that was analyzed, agreement with those four statements predicted eco-paralysis the most strongly, more so than worry did.

The young people who agreed with them more were also less willing either to take the everyday steps or to join the group efforts.

“Importantly, we found that climate contempt – or feeling annoyed about the panic over climate change – may be a key factor in understanding why some young people disengage from climate action altogether,” Suldovsky said.

Worry and annoyance were analyzed side by side, and each had its own link to eco-paralysis. The team did not test whether feeling both at once has any effect of its own.

Those who scored higher on worry tended to score somewhat lower on annoyance.

Social media learning showed no link

Asked where they learned about climate change, the young people said they had learned more from social media than from news outlets or from the people around them.

Yet how much they had learned from social media wasn’t tied to willingness to act, and it wasn’t tied to eco-paralysis.

It was different for news media. Those who had learned more from newspapers, TV, radio, online news or podcasts were more willing to join group efforts.

So were those who had learned more from family, friends, classmates and teachers, although that link was weaker. Neither of these sources was tied to the everyday steps such as recycling.

The survey asked only how much people had learned and not what they had learned. The authors noted that social media can carry false information about climate change as well as accurate information.

Close to half of U.S. teens described themselves as online almost constantly in a 2024 report from the Pew Research Center.

Which feeling comes first?

The study had several limits. Because it surveyed participants only once, researchers could not tell whether feelings influenced willingness to act or the reverse. It also measured intentions, not actual actions.

All participants had signed up for paid online surveys, so the findings may not reflect all young Americans.

Another concern was how contempt was measured. The questions focused on annoyance, boredom and surprise rather than hostility or resentment.

No climate messages were tested, leaving researchers unable to say which ones might cause annoyance.

Suldovsky’s team called for future experiments to compare climate messages and track what young people actually do, not just what they say they might do.

The full study was published in the journal Climate.

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