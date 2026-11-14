Gene loss may help hummingbirds meet the extraordinary energy demands of hovering flight. Credit: Shutterstock

Scientists once dismissed disabled genes as useless remnants. But studies suggest that losing certain gene functions may have helped animals like hummingbirds, pandas, and whales adapt to their surroundings.

A review covering fish, frogs, birds, and mammals makes the case that gene loss often helped animals adapt. The disabled genes are called pseudogenes.

Ran Tian of Nanjing Normal University and Lin Zhang of Hubei University of Chinese Medicine led the review with six colleagues.

The team ran no new experiments. Its members collected published studies on gene loss in fish, frogs, birds, and mammals, and on pseudogenes in human disease.

What counts as a lost gene

Mutations such as an early stop signal or a deleted stretch of DNA can disable a gene. What is left is a pseudogene, and the human genome has about 14,000.

In some cases a gene was duplicated and the spare copy was later disabled. In others, the animal’s single copy was disabled.

When that only copy is disabled, the animal has lost what the gene did. Most of the review’s animal examples are losses of this kind.

Telling a lost gene from a mistake in the genome data takes care. In the method the review describes, researchers compare the same gene across many species and screen out errors.

Under this method, a gene is counted as lost only if disabling mutations appear in several of its coding segments and less than 60% of its protein-coding sequence remains intact.

Lost immune genes may help

One gene, TLR5, makes a sensor that detects a bacterial protein called flagellin. The gene is disabled in seals and their relatives and in the Yangtze River dolphin.

Marine mammals are exposed to many kinds of bacteria in the water. The authors suggest that losing the sensor may limit the damage that inflammation does to the animal’s own body.

The support comes from zebrafish. Fish with a matching gene switched off had less inflammation, and more of them survived a bacterial infection.

TLR5 is also disabled in guinea pigs, pangolins, and several lineages of perching birds. The authors wrote that the reasons for those losses are unclear.

Birds have lost a second sensor many times over. A virus-detecting gene called RIG-I has been disabled independently at least 16 times across about 150 bird genomes.

When researchers put a working copy of RIG-I into chickens, the birds’ disease became more severe and more of them died. The authors take that as a sign the loss spares birds from excessive inflammation.

Unused senses lose their genes

Naked mole-rats live underground. In naked mole-rats and blind mole-rats, five genes involved in detecting light and maintaining the retina carry disabling mutations.

Both animals have badly degenerated eyes.

The losses reach well beyond mole-rats. Across 220 mammals, researchers identified 53 disabled copies of one light-detecting gene and 12 disabled copies of another.

The animals with those disabled genes include a fruit bat and a right whale. The review describes the losses as adaptations to dim light.

Smell changed in animals that moved into water. Toothed whales carry disabling mutations in eight genes that pass smell signals along, a loss that may be related to their use of echolocation.

A comparison of 25 carnivore species found that seals and sea lions have reduced sets of smell-receptor genes, with a larger share of those genes disabled.

Skin changed too. Marine mammals have disabled genes for hair growth and for the skin’s oil glands, and ten skin genes are disabled in both hippos and whales and dolphins.

Gene loss is linked to diet

Cats can’t taste sugar. A gene needed for the sweet taste receptor is disabled across the cat family, whose members eat only meat.

Sea lions swallow their prey whole, and they have lost both sweet and savory taste. Giant pandas have a disabled gene for the savory receptor, a change that likely eased their shift to a diet made up almost entirely of bamboo.

Pandas carry a second loss, and it affects how much energy they use. A mutation in a gene called DUOX2 reduces their production of thyroid hormone and sharply lowers the energy a panda spends.

The review calls that an adaptation to bamboo, a low-energy food.

Hummingbirds show the opposite change. They have the highest metabolic rate for their size of any vertebrate, and hovering flight takes a great deal of energy.

The birds lack a working copy of FBP2, a muscle gene whose enzyme works against the breakdown of sugar for energy.

Researchers reduced that gene’s activity in bird muscle cells grown in the lab. The cells broke down sugar faster and built more mitochondria, the structures that supply a cell’s energy.

Pseudogenes in human disease

Many human pseudogenes are copies of working genes. Some of them can still affect how our bodies work.

These genes can make RNA, which helps control how much protein other genes produce.

One example is PTENP1. It helps another gene called PTEN work properly, which can slow the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Another pseudogene, HBBP1, helps the body make red blood cells. It can also reduce the effects of an inherited blood disease called beta thalassemia.

But not all pseudogenes are helpful. One called TDGF1P3 can help colorectal cancer cells grow and spread.

Researchers say that some pseudogenes can protect us from diseases, while others can make diseases worse.

The evidence for the animal examples is uneven. The zebrafish and bird-cell experiments tested what happens when a gene’s activity is switched off or reduced.

In many other cases, researchers found a lost gene that fits how the animal lives. The authors call those links likely or possible.

More research is needed

One question is still open. Pseudogene RNA that regulates other genes is well documented in human disease, and the authors wrote that it’s unresolved whether such RNA also contributes to adaptation in other vertebrates.

Research on adaptation has focused on genes that were lost outright. Experiments are also hard to run in wild species that laboratories don’t usually keep.

Long-read RNA sequencing is one tool the authors point to. It should help find new pseudogenes and correct ones that were wrongly identified.

The other is CRISPR gene editing, which can add or remove a single stop signal in a gene. That would test directly whether a given loss contributes to a given trait.

Future research should move from listing lost genes to working out how each loss changes an animal, the authors wrote.

The full study was published in the journal The Innovation Life.

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