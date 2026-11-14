Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa. Credit: NASA

In 1971, Apollo 14 command module pilot Stuart Roosa carried tree seeds in his personal kit while he orbited the Moon. The seeds came from five species: loblolly pine, sycamore, sweetgum, redwood and Douglas fir.

Back on Earth, the seeds grew into seedlings that were later planted across the United States. Yet no list was ever kept of where the trees ended up.

Since 1996, a NASA scientist has kept a list of the surviving trees, built from reports sent in by the public. In 2022, a new batch of tree seeds flew around the Moon on Artemis I.

Seeds from a former smokejumper

Roosa was born in Durango, Colorado, in 1933. In the early 1950s, he worked for the Forest Service as a smokejumper, a firefighter who parachutes in to fight forest fires.

Ed Cliff, then chief of the Forest Service, knew Roosa from his smokejumping days and contacted him about bringing seeds into space. Stan Krugman of the Forest Service was put in charge of the project and selected the seeds.

Roosa carried “possibly 2,000 or more seeds” in a canister, according to NASA’s history office.

After the return to Earth, the seed bags burst open during decontamination. The seeds were scattered around the chamber and exposed to vacuum, and it was thought they might not survive.

A first attempt to germinate some of the seeds in Houston worked, but the seedlings did not survive long because the facilities there were inadequate.

A year later, the remaining seeds went to Forest Service stations in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Placerville, California, which received the redwoods and Douglas firs. Many of the seeds, and later cuttings, grew into viable seedlings.

Planted for the bicentennial

Most of the seedlings were given to state forestry organizations in 1975 and 1976, to be planted as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration. They went to sites reportedly in 40 different states.

A loblolly pine was planted at the White House on January 19, 1977. That tree is no longer alive.

A sycamore was planted at the visitor center of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland on June 9, 1977. It is still growing there.

Others went to the International Forest of Friendship and to Washington Square in Philadelphia, where the tree has since died. A few were planted abroad, including in Brazil and Switzerland.

After more than 40 years, NASA reports, there is “no discernable difference” between Moon trees and trees grown from seeds that stayed on Earth.

Tracking began in 1996

The list began after Joan Goble, a third-grade teacher in Indiana, asked NASA for information about the trees in 1996.

Her request led Dr. David R. Williams, now a retired curator at NASA’s National Space Science Data Center, to start a list of Moon trees. Dozens of people have since sent in information about others.

The list sorts the trees into living, status unknown and no longer alive. Survivors include trees at the Indiana Statehouse, the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery and Capitol Park in Sacramento.

Second-generation trees, grown from seeds or cuttings of mature Moon trees, are also growing around the world. Roosa’s daughter, Rosemary Roosa, has promoted planting them.

More tree seeds on Artemis I

Artemis I launched on November 16, 2022, and its Orion spacecraft splashed down on December 11. Nearly 2,000 tree seeds flew on board, according to a 2023 NASA announcement.

The seeds traveled about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) beyond the Moon and about 270,000 miles (435,000 kilometers) from Earth. They came from sycamores, sweetgums, Douglas firs, loblolly pines and giant sequoias.

Kasten Dumroese is a research plant physiologist and national nursery specialist with the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station.

“Four of the five species flown on the original Moon Trees mission were onboard again,” Dumroese said.

Before the flight, the Forest Service X-rayed the seeds to check their internal tissue. The scans were repeated after the flight to look for any changes caused by spaceflight.

“We made sure the seeds were filled with good tissue before we sent them up,” said Kayla Herriman, a seed extractory manager with the Forest Service in Bend, Oregon.

Where the new trees grow

NASA’s call for applications, which closed on October 6, 2023, drew more than 1,000 submissions from organizations. NASA scheduled distribution in four planting cycles, from spring 2024 through fall 2025.

The first batch went to almost 50 institutions across the contiguous United States, NASA said when it announced the first recipients in April 2024.

On June 4, 2024, a sweetgum seedling was planted on the U.S. Capitol grounds, with the crew of Artemis II in attendance.

The seedling had left the Forest Service’s Moscow Forest Science Laboratory while dormant and spent three months at the U.S. Botanic Garden before the ceremony.

“I actually feel a little jealous, because that little sweetgum has been to the moon, and it has come back,” said Reid Wiseman, the Artemis II commander.

The information was obtained from NASA.

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