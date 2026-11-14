Woman wearing brain electrode stimulation cap and VR goggles. Credit: Shutterstock

Strap on a cap wired to a small box, play a video game on a tablet for half an hour, and repeat every weekday for six weeks. Adults with major depression who applied that brain stimulation at home got better.

So did the adults whose cap switched itself off after a few seconds and whose game was a look-alike with the training taken out.

The cap carried a weak electric current through the scalp, a low-cost form of brain stimulation that researchers are testing for home use. The video game was built to exercise attention, memory and self-control.

Together they were no more effective than the fake pair, and the authors wrote that the combination isn’t ready for clinics in its current form.

Control group surprised researchers

What the trial did show is that people with depression can run a treatment like this at home, which was the question the trial was built to answer first.

Mor Nahum of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem led the trial, called DiSCoVeR. In an interview with Earth.com, she said the improvement on both sides was the first of two surprises.

“Substantial improvement in control groups is in fact well known in depression research, including in medication trials, but it is still striking to see it so clearly in a carefully matched control condition,” Nahum said.

Thirty sessions of brain stimulation

The 109 people in the final analysis were between 18 and 65 years, and had major depression that had lasted between a month and five years.

They were recruited at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, LMU Munich and Riga Stradins University. Most were already taking antidepressants on a steady dose, and about four in ten were in talk therapy, which the trial allowed.

Each person had up to five sessions in the clinic to learn the kit, then took it home. Software guided the placement of the electrodes on the scalp before each session. The target was 30 sessions of 30 minutes, on weekdays, over six weeks.

Half the group, chosen at random, got the real current and a game that got harder as players got better. The other half got a sham: a cap that ramped up and then stopped, plus a slower game with the same look and none of the training exercises.

Neither the participants nor the doctors scoring their symptoms knew who had which.

Both sides improved equally

Of the 109, 86 finished at least 20 sessions, which cleared the bar the researchers had set in advance: a majority finishing at least 20. Participants completed nearly 2,500 sessions across the three countries.

Side effects were about as common in both groups. Two people in the active group were hospitalized, one with suicidal thoughts and one with worsening depression, and both cases were judged unlikely to be related to the treatment.

Symptoms were scored on a scale from 0 to 60, and the average at the start was about 25. After six weeks, the active group had dropped 7.3 points and the sham group 8.2. A gap that small could easily be chance, and it was no different a month later.

On one well-being questionnaire, the sham group improved more. People in the active group also reported feeling more pressure during their sessions in the last two weeks, and less confident in their own performance.

Belief in the sham mattered

Researchers asked participants at week one and week six which group they thought they were in. In the first week, 57 percent of the active group guessed right and 35 percent of the sham group did.

By the end, the two groups guessed about equally well, at 59 and 65 percent respectively. Those who believed they were in the sham group improved less than the others, whichever group they were really in.

Nahum told Earth.com that about a quarter of participants consistently held that belief, and that the gap in their scores appeared early.

She called it an exploratory finding. Nahum said the team cannot yet tell whether low expectations held people back or whether people who were not improving concluded they must be on the sham.

“But it suggests that what patients believe about their treatment may matter a great deal,” she said.

What the trial cannot say

Because the team always paired the real current and the real game, the trial can’t say what either one does alone. Nahum said the two may even have interfered with each other, given the extra pressure the active group reported.

The paper advises a four-way design next time: current alone, game alone, both, and neither.

Other recent trials found the same. Pairing this kind of brain stimulation with psychotherapy or with a digital program added no benefit either. A 2025 review concluded that its effects on depression are small and inconsistent.

Follow-up here stopped at ten weeks, so lasting effects are unknown. And the researchers can’t rule out that playing a game every day had effects of its own, such as relaxation.

Nahum and several co-authors have applied for a patent for the game used in the active arm.

Testing each piece on its own

Asked by Earth.com what someone curious about home brain stimulation should take from the trial, Nahum drew a line between the home setup and the shop shelf.

“I would strongly advise against buying devices online and self-treating,” she said. Trial participants were trained in the clinic and monitored remotely, she said, and anyone struggling with depression should first talk to a mental health professional.

What drove the improvement in both groups is the open question. Nahum listed the candidates: the stimulation, the training, expectations, engagement, ongoing care, or simply the structure of returning to a treatment every day.

Next, she wants to measure expectations before treatment starts and test whether they predict who improves. The bigger problem, in her view, is the average itself.

“Depression is very heterogeneous, and an average result can hide people who respond well alongside others who don’t,” she said.

The markers that would sort patients that way, clinical, cognitive or brain-based, are what she plans to look for next.

The full study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

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