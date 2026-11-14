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Before Earth had an ozone layer to block the sun, early life was constantly blasted by intense ultraviolet light. Because of this, scientists were puzzled by why DNA evolved using a chemical building block called thymine. It takes significantly more UV damage than similar molecules.

Thymine initially looked like a big evolutionary mistake. But new measurements reveal a clever survival trick.

The specific damage thymine takes from UV light is incredibly easy to undo. Instead of being a weak point, thymine actually takes the hit so the rest of the DNA stays safe.

Studying thymine and ultraviolet light

Peter Rentzepis and two members of his lab at Texas A&M University, Keyvan Khosh Abady and Negar Karpourazar, exposed both letters to the same ultraviolet light and tracked what broke.

Thymine fell apart faster overall, but it formed the permanent kind of lesion more slowly than uracil did.

“We found that thymine tends to direct UV damage into a more reversible form,” said Khosh Abady, a research assistant in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

He added that this suggests early genetic molecules may have survived intense sunlight by controlling the damage and making it easier to repair, not by avoiding the damage.

Uracil vs. thymine

RNA and DNA each spell their code with four letters, and three are shared. RNA uses uracil. DNA uses thymine, which is uracil with one small carbon group attached.

Thymine absorbs ultraviolet light most strongly at 265 nanometers, and uracil at 259. A six-nanometer shift matters on a planet with no ozone layer.

Models of the early Sun suggest the light reaching the surface was about 2.5 times more intense at thymine’s peak than at uracil’s. Thymine’s absorption band is also about 9 percent wider.

On paper, life swapped in the letter that catches more of the most damaging light.

Freezing the molecules together

The team dissolved each letter in water and froze the solutions at 5°F (-15°C) in quartz cells. Then they shone a narrow ultraviolet LED on them at 265 nanometers.

Freezing pushes the molecules out of the growing ice into crowded pockets, which mimics how letters sit side by side in a strand, where the main lesions form between neighbors.

Over an hour of exposure, the team tracked three things. They measured how much light the molecules absorbed and how much they glowed.

They also recorded each sample’s Raman spectrum, a fingerprint of chemical bonds that shifts as bonds break and form.

Thymine degraded much faster in UV

Judged by how fast its absorption faded, thymine degraded in ultraviolet light nearly three times as fast as uracil. It also glowed about 4.5 times more brightly.

The team reads the glow as a sign that excited thymine lingers longer before settling down, which leaves more time for reactions.

Ultraviolet light produces two main lesions between neighboring letters. In one, two letters lock together in a small ring. The team classifies this lesion as reversible, since it can come apart again without enzymes.

In the other, the letters bond in a way that rearranges them for good.

Thymine formed the permanent kind at a rate of 1.56 per minute in the team’s fitted curves, against 2.04 for uracil. So thymine took more damage but steered it toward the repairable kind.

Damage is not being avoided

The authors wrote that the letters appear to have been selected to keep damage confined and reversible, not to avoid it. Repair enzymes did not yet exist.

“In that sense, thymine may have acted as a molecular sunscreen, absorbing harmful UV energy and keeping the damage confined to the genetic bases rather than allowing it to harm more vulnerable parts of the molecule,” Khosh Abady said.

What remains unknown

The experiment used single letters packed in ice, not strands of DNA or RNA in water. The authors wrote that the frozen setup does not capture the full chemistry of real genetic molecules.

The 2.5-fold difference in early sunlight is a modeled figure that depends on the atmosphere assumed.

A separate test, published this month, found that life’s letters were not consistently tougher under ultraviolet light than alternatives that life does not use. So the sunscreen idea is one explanation among several.

There is also a later, better-known reason for thymine. Cytosine, another DNA letter, slowly decays into uracil on its own, and a cell that used uracil as a normal letter could not tell that mistake from the real thing.

That defense needs repair enzymes, so the authors place it after the sunlight pressure, as a reinforcement rather than the origin.

Where the fingerprints go next

The measured signatures of thymine and uracil, before and after damage, have a second use.

The team wrote that the data could help read ultraviolet damage in whole cells, which would show whether a water-treatment lamp has actually inactivated microbes.

Next, the lab plans to look earlier in the story. The open question is what brought the letters together in the first place, and whether some arrived on meteorites rather than forming on Earth.

The full study was published in the journal PNAS.

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