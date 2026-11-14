Teacher explaining AI to her students. Credit: Shutterstock

Most conversations around integrating AI in classrooms focus on flashy new tech, like AI tutors for every student or programs that grade homework overnight.

But according to 70 specialists from 18 different countries, the most critical AI trend for the next three years has nothing to do with buying new software.

Their number one priority is basic AI literacy. Both students and teachers need to be taught what these tools are actually doing and when to question their answers.

Rwitajit Majumdar of Kumamoto University in Japan led the study. Colleagues at Dublin City University, Griffith University, the University of Twente, and universities in Germany and Finland joined him.

It’s an expert survey, not a trial in classrooms, so its answers are the panel’s judgment rather than measured results.

Putting together a panel of experts

The team used a Delphi process, which is a way of drawing a consensus out of experts in rounds. First, 17 researchers submitted 56 trends in AI and education. The team grouped those into 15 themes, from virtual teaching assistants to automated grading to equal access.

Then 70 people rated each theme from 1 to 10 on three questions. How important will it be for learning and teaching within three years? How much impact will it have? And how hard will it be to get right?

Twenty-six of the raters came from academia and 23 from research. Eight worked in policy, eight were teachers, and five came from industry. Germany and Ireland between them supplied 31 of the 70.

The ratings were then argued over in person. About 130 researchers, policymakers, and practitioners met in Dublin in June 2025 at EDUsummIT, a gathering endorsed by UNESCO.

In small groups, each participant took on the role of a teacher, a developer, a researcher, or a policymaker and argued from that seat.

The teacher persona, for instance, worried about workload, assessment, and student well-being. The developer persona worried about access to learner data and privacy rules.

AI skills outranked software in classrooms

AI-related competences for learners and educators scored highest on both impact, at 8.57 out of 10, and importance, at 8.64.

The panel rated it moderately hard to achieve, at 7.49. That left it with a positive balance of payoff to difficulty, which the authors read as strong consensus that competence comes first.

Two themes tied for second on impact, at 8.13 each. One was automated assessment and feedback, the AI tutor that marks work and responds to each student. The other was the changing role of the teacher who works alongside such tools.

The two parted ways on difficulty. The experts rated automated feedback a moderate challenge, at 7.13. They rated the teacher’s new role one of the hardest things on the list, at 8.40, which the authors read as high impact and high complexity at once.

Trust and access rated hard

Two more themes rounded out the top five. One was whether an AI system can explain itself and be trusted, with an impact score of 7.84. The other was whether every student gets equal access to it, at 7.81.

Both drew challenge scores above 8. The authors read those as barriers in ethics, infrastructure, and policy rather than in the technology itself.

Two cheaper wins also stood out in the panel’s arithmetic. AI-assisted content creation and AI for administrative paperwork both paired high importance with lower difficulty, which the authors flagged as candidates for near-term action.

Technical issues were more difficult

The themes at the bottom were the most technical ones and were also rated as hard. This made them the least urgent.

Linking AI to classroom devices such as virtual reality headsets scored 5.39 on impact. Software that connects AI to a school’s older data systems scored 5.60, and AI-built maps linking subjects across the curriculum scored 5.90.

Across all 15 themes, the panel’s average importance score was 7.31. That sat slightly above its average impact and challenge scores, but the three didn’t differ in any reliable way.

The experts saw AI in education as roughly as hard as it is promising.

Unknowns for AI in education

A consensus method can narrow the range of views it reports, the authors wrote. The 70 experts were also a convenience sample rather than a representative one.

Furthermore, no students and no parents took part, though they are the people for whom the systems are built.

The ratings forecast three years ahead. Whether the themes the panel ranked highest turn out to be the ones that matter in real classrooms hasn’t been checked.

The authors called for larger panels in each region, with students and parents included, and for work that goes beyond ranking priorities to testing them.

The full study was published in the journal Computers and Education Open.

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